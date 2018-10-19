Frazier ties for second at Dayton Flyer Invitational

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Marshall University redshirt senior golfer Thomas Frazier tied for second place Tuesday at the Dayton Flyer Invitational.

“Being a senior, he put a lot of pressure on himself to perform,” men’s golf head coach Matt Grobe said. “He changed gears and he stopped trying to micromanage his game. He is good at picking a target and going ahead and hitting it. He played incredible golf there.”

As a team, Marshall finished fifth out of 12 teams, its highest finish of the season. The Herd shot a team score of 25-over-par 877.

“We had a really tough fall, we just didn’t play really well,” Grobe said. “But the guys kept working and I am happy for them. I was excited to see some guys have better finishes to their fall.”

Frazier shot 2-over-par in round one and 2-under-par in rounds two and three to finish the tournament with the scores of 211.

“I was hitting good shots the whole day, but things just weren’t going my way,” Frazier said. “During the second round, I didn’t make as many mistakes and putts just started to fall. Overall, it was just staying patient all day and understanding that it is a long day and things will started to go your way.”

Redshirt sophomore Cameron Root and freshman Kyle Mitchell both finished the tournament in the top-10. Root, played as an individual and tied for seventh place with a 1-under-par finish in the second and third rounds. Mitchell finished tenth with a score of 3-over-par.

The Dayton Invitational was the last fall tournament for the men’s golf team. The Herd will return to the course for their first tournament in February 2019.

Sydney Shelton can be contacted at [email protected]