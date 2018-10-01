Thundering word places third overall in speech and debate competition

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Marshall University’s Speech and Debate team, the Thundering Word, placed third overall in a competition at Western Kentucky University last weekend.

This competition lasted from Sept. 21 to Sept. 23, and placing third in this competition is something Marshall has not accomplished in a long time.

Nancy Jackson, assistant director of forensics for the Thundering Word, said she was very pleased with the team’s performance.

“We are always up against some very tough competition at this first tournament of the year at Western Kentucky University,” Jackson said. “Our students once again surpassed expectations, making us, their coaches, very proud and making themselves proud as well.”

The first day of the competition, Hannah Graham placed fifth place in Rhetorical Criticism, Isaac Bennett placed Top Novice in Informative speaking and Paige Looney placed Top Novice in Programmed Oral Interpretation.

The second day of the tournament, Hannah Graham placed fourth place in Rhetorical Criticism, Isaac Bennett placed Top Novice in Informative Speaking, Paige Looney placed Top Novice in Programmed Oral Interpretation and Brendin Flinn became the Tournament Champion in Novice NFA-LD Debate.

Flinn, who is a first-year biology major, said he is proud to have won his first collegiate competition.

“It felt great being able to compete against some really amazing people from all over the country, said Flinn. “Starting out my collegiate speech and debate career with a win felt amazing, especially because I was able to do it surrounded by the awesome people on the Thundering Word.”

The Thundering Word’s next competition is Oct. 4 through Oct. 8 in Indiana.

Madison Davis can be contacted at [email protected]