Filed under LIFE

S.U.P.E.R day celebrates reading for kindergarten through grade 12

Madison Davis, ReporterSeptember 29, 2018Leave a Comment

Students from Cabell and Wayne county schools celebrating S.U.P.E.R Day.

Students from Cabell and Wayne county schools celebrating S.U.P.E.R Day.

Students from Cabell and Wayne counties participated in the third annual Students Using their Powers to Engage in Reading, or S.U.P.E.R., Day to celebrate fluency Sept. 28 at the Marshall Recreation Center.

Area students ranging from kindergarten to grade 12 from Cabell and Wayne County schools participated in reading or reading activities with Marshall University representatives.

The students experienced a day filled with games, characters from children’s shows, Marshall’s men and women basketball teams and cheerleaders to recognize the importance of fluency.

In the morning, students came to campus and explored fluency in the Rec Center. In the afternoon, Marshall students and faculty read to classrooms in both counties for those students who were unable to attend.

Colson Elswick, fifth grader at Nichols Elementary, said he enjoyed S.U.P.E.R. Day.

“It was really fun,” Elswick said. “I liked being able to play basketball and have fun all morning.”

Volunteers from local high schools and Marshall students were involved with S.U.P.E.R. Day by reading to the younger children and helping them with different activities.

Paula Lucas said the event was a huge success. Lucas is the program director for curriculum instructions and foundations in the College of Education and Professional Development.

“It was great,” Lucas said. “I think there was around 600 students. It was wonderful, the kids were excited, they participated well. There were lots of smiles and thank yous.”

Madison Davis can be contacted at [email protected]

