DEAN’S WELCOME: Wendell Dobbs of the College of Arts and Media

Welcome to Marshall University and the College of Arts and Media. We are delighted that you are coming to Marshall and we believe you’ve made a very wise choice!

Your achievement is our highest priority and everyone in the dean’s office in Smith Hall 158 is ready to assist you in any way we can. You should feel comfortable coming to this office for anything and that includes when you want to share good news or if you have concerns, be they large or small. We are here for you.

This office is the home of the College of Arts and Media Student Success Center, under the direction of Ms. Tammy Reynolds. The Center offers coaching from faculty as well as a quiet place to study. You can meet with fellow students and collaborate or you can simply come in and hang out if you need some time to collect your thoughts or focus on a new assignment. Ms. Reynolds, along with the entire college staff, will be working with you to ensure you have every chance for success, and our focus on you doesn’t end with the fall semester of your freshman year. We are here for you throughout your college career and we will be with you all the way to graduation.

We are excited that you have chosen to pursue your studies in the College of Arts and Media and we look forward to assisting you as you work to achieve your dreams. Please, come by the college office at your convenience so we can get to know you. Again, welcome to Marshall University!