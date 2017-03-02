The student news site of Marshall University
Grindstone Coffeeology expands, new spot opens in Wild Ramp

Sadie Helmick, Reporter • March 2, 2017Leave a Comment

Grindstone Coffeeology has opened up shop at The Wild Ramp in Central City at 14th Street West Huntington. The mobile coffee truck is now expanding.

Since opening on Memorial Day, Grindstone coffee has seen success with their coffee truck in Ritter Park and across Huntington. Helen and Brendyn Finn, previously from Melbourne, Australia, now relocated to Huntington, started their business with an idea: good, accessible coffee.

“We come from Melbourne, which has a huge world-class coffee culture. Moving here, the choices were less than what we were used to,” Helen Finn said.

The Wild Ramp first asked Grindstone to come with their truck, which is named Bonnie, but after an opening for a space came up in the store, the opportunity arose to move indoors.

“This place [The Wild Ramp] is probably one of Huntington’s good little secrets that shouldn’t be a secret,” Helen Finn said.

Holy Rooper from Winfield, West Virginia usually works and drives the truck and is now working at both the store and across Huntington.

“I like being around this environment of local foods,” Rooper said.

Rooper is excited for the expansion of the shop, which is adding juicing, pour-over coffee and single origin coffee.

“We will definitely expand and we are starting work on a menu and things like that,” Helen Finn said.

Grindstone Coffeeology will be at The Wild Ramp on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturdays during normal business hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and around Huntington in the truck.

Sadie Helmick can be contacted at [email protected]

