Column: XOXO, Michael Brown

The readers submitted some questions about life, love and everything in between. I answered them as honest as I knew possible. I’m here to keep it real with you when no one else is and to answer with no judgment because I don’t know you! I’m just a college senior who enjoys giving his opinion. Here are some of the questions I got this week:

What was the last book you read?

Milk and Honey by Rupi Kaur.

What do you miss the most from your childhood?

I just miss not having as much responsibility as I have now. When we’re young, we don’t have a care in the world. Now I’m paying my own electric bill, I have to buy groceries and now I have to find a big boy job. I sometimes just wish I could be a kid again and not have to worry about all the things I have to worry about today.

Where do you feel most safe?

I’m going to say my home because that’s the first thing that came to my mind when I read this question.

What is your zodiac sign?

I’m a Sagittarius.

Does it really matter how many likes I get on an Instagram post?

Yeah, it does. I’ve heard plenty of people say they have to reach a certain number of likes to keep the picture up or to know that the picture isn’t trash. The more likes the better we feel about the picture that we posted, it shouldn’t be like that but it is. We say we don’t care what other people think, but I believe that society has taught us to care all too much about the opinion of others. When you get a lot of likes on a picture, is it like a sign of approval from others?

Do you think you’ll revisit Marshall after graduating?

Yeah, I will, not a lot. I’ll come for homecoming. If I have kids I’ll bring them to a game one day. If I become rich I’ll make a donation and have them open a building in my name and I’ll come for the grand opening. I made a lot of memories here and I will forever be grateful for the education I was given while here, so I will visit when I can.

What is your biggest goal right now?

I want to find a job. I want to walk across that stage on May 6 and know that I have a job lined up. I don’t want to worry forever about trying to find a job. I don’t think it’ll be that hard; I’m not too picky. I just want to enjoy my work place. I did see that Buzzfeed has some openings. How sweet would that be? I’m actually going to apply tonight after I finish this column.

To have your question answered you can submit them on ask.fm/mikeyyybx

Michael Brown can be contacted at [email protected]

This column is not intended to replace or substitute professional advice of any kind.

This column, its author, the newspaper and its publisher are not responsible for the outcome or results of following any advice in any given situation.