The student news site of Marshall University
Filed under LIFE

HMoA to offer culture with hot cocoa

Staff Reports • February 10, 2017Leave a Comment

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






“Hot cocoa, cookies, crafts, nature — what more can you ask for,” said Cindy Dearborn, the Huntington Museum of Art’s Schools Coordinator.

On Saturday at 10 a.m., the museum, in coordination with the Greater Huntington Parks and Recreation District, will offer a “Hot Cocoa Hike,” a two-mile nature hike on the museum trails. After the hike, community members can expect arts and crafts, as well as hot cocoa.

The nature hike features blooming trees, various bird types, including two nesting hawks that frequently fly overhead, and eight sculptures carved by local folk artist Earl Gray.

Dearborn said she got the idea for the hike after visiting the Hopewell Mound Group in Chillicothe, Ohio, where a similar event took place. This is the second Hot Cocoa Hike for the museum, the first one taking place in January 2016.

“A couple days before, we had that major snowstorm. The trails were a little snowy and a little icy,” Dearborn said.

Snow and ice aside, inclement weather did not stop community members from joining in the hike last year. More than 120 people attended the first hike.

“Our nature docents are trained in a variety of things, and a lot of people who are nature enthusiasts come, too. There’s a great dialogue that happens between people,” Dearborn said.

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under LIFE

Freda Payne pays tribute to legendary performer

Vocalist and actress Freda Payne performed at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center Friday as a tribute to Ella Fitzgerald. The performance served...

Fraternity selling ‘Krush Grams’ for Valentine’s Day

"Krush Grams" is one of the many Valentine’s Day themed programs available at Marshall University right now. Krush Grams, organized by Marshall U...

Latin student’s capstone takes a look at the past

Marshall University students must sometimes go beyond learning in the classroom. Senior Abigail Pullen, who double majors in Latin and classics, di...

Community drawing sessions to paint a brighter picture in Huntington

The Marshall University School of Art & Design and the Tri-State Art Association will be hosting two community drawing sessions this semester in t...

’42nd Street’ set to shuffle off into Huntington
’42nd Street’ set to shuffle off into Huntington