HMoA to offer culture with hot cocoa

“Hot cocoa, cookies, crafts, nature — what more can you ask for,” said Cindy Dearborn, the Huntington Museum of Art’s Schools Coordinator.

On Saturday at 10 a.m., the museum, in coordination with the Greater Huntington Parks and Recreation District, will offer a “Hot Cocoa Hike,” a two-mile nature hike on the museum trails. After the hike, community members can expect arts and crafts, as well as hot cocoa.

The nature hike features blooming trees, various bird types, including two nesting hawks that frequently fly overhead, and eight sculptures carved by local folk artist Earl Gray.

Dearborn said she got the idea for the hike after visiting the Hopewell Mound Group in Chillicothe, Ohio, where a similar event took place. This is the second Hot Cocoa Hike for the museum, the first one taking place in January 2016.

“A couple days before, we had that major snowstorm. The trails were a little snowy and a little icy,” Dearborn said.

Snow and ice aside, inclement weather did not stop community members from joining in the hike last year. More than 120 people attended the first hike.

“Our nature docents are trained in a variety of things, and a lot of people who are nature enthusiasts come, too. There’s a great dialogue that happens between people,” Dearborn said.