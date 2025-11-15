Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Marshall students find balance between online and in-person classes

Holly Belmont, Staff Reporter
November 15, 2025
Wade Sullivan
Marshall students differ in their learning preferences, with some excelling online and others thriving in traditional classrooms.

A long uphill battle with the COVID-19 pandemic led to a surge in online classes at universities, and Marshall is no exception. 

Learning preferences vary among Marshall students, with some thriving in a flexible online setting and others finding success in traditional classrooms. 

Sophomore Sherman Lineberg spent a year as a fully online student and said the experience felt familiar after high school during COVID-19.

“I was used to it because of high school and COVID,” Lineberg said. “Though I will say I thrive better in in-person classes because I am forced to sit down, so it was easy to fall behind in my work when there weren’t constant due dates.”

Story continues below advertisement

Online professors allowed students a lot of freedom, Lineberg said, which can be a blessing and a challenge.

“I think some online teachers gave students the freedom to do their work whenever they wanted to, which can work for some people who are really on top of things,” he said. “I found that due dates helped me stay on track.”

Returning to in-person classes has been beneficial for him. 

“It’s nice after being isolated for so long because of COVID,” he said.

Freshman Josie Taylor hasn’t been on campus long, but is already taking online classes. She said she prefers in-person learning because it offers more connection with professors.

“I prefer in person because you actually get to interact with the professor,” Taylor said. 

Online curriculum is structured differently from in-person classes, with some online classes free of professor instruction.

“I personally learn better when I’m actually being taught it versus having to learn it myself,” she said. 

Nursing students can take online classes too.

Nursing student Mackenzie Pauley did and said recorded lectures made a big difference in how well she learned.

“One of my teachers did all of his lectures on video,” Pauley said. “We could go back and watch them, read over the notes and chapters that we were supposed to read for that class.”

The video lectures, she said, helped her focus on key material for exams.

“I felt like I learned better with the videos because it helped me focus on what he was going to be testing us on,” she said. “In other classes where we only had reading assignments, I felt like I didn’t learn as much.”

As Marshall continues to offer both online and in-person classes, students are finding their own rhythms in how they learn best.

Structure and classroom interaction make all the difference for some, while others thrive with the independence of online learning.

Holly Belmont can be contacted at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Features
The Village is located on Sixth Avenue close to campus.
Beyond the dorms: Tips for living off campus
Dalton Monk is a faculty member in the Marshall University English department. (Courtesy of Dalton Monk)
After Office Hours: Dalton Monk
The Marshall University Memorial Fountain
From parties to pressure: The cost of college FOMO
Ireland is one of many study abroad destinations. (Courtesy of Marshall University)
How to bring the world home with you
David Miller is the new executive director of the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center.
A tale of two theaters: David Miller’s path to success in the local arts
Theater productions within the Marshall University School of Theatre and Dance feature work not just from the stage, but all the behind the scenes activities that make the productions possible.
Behind the curtain: A look into a theatre production
More in NEWS
The 2025 Annual Memorial Fountain Ceremony featured Michele Craig, daughter of Michael Prestera, a local businessman who died in the plane crash.
Annual fountain ceremony ensures 75 remain ‘Unforgotten’
The Alys Smith Symposium celebrates and highlights the achievements and contributions of women in various professional fields. This year, the symposium spotlighted women in healthcare.
Finding their "why": Women in healthcare share their journeys at Alys Smith Symposium
Marshall's journalism school created its Hall of Fame in 1985 to honor its distinguished alumni.
The stories behind the bylines: 100 years of SOJMC greats
Marshall celebrates the First-Generation College Celebration each year, joining the national event launched in 2017 by the Council for Opportunity in Education and the Center for First-generation Student Success.
Marshall participates in nationwide first-gen celebration
Michele Prestera Craig is pictured with her father Michael Prestera (right) at an event in Washington, D.C. in 1969. (Courtesy of Marshall University)
Daughter of local businessman killed in crash to serve as Fountain Ceremony keynote speaker
Campus is littered with recycling bins for students to sort their waste.
Sustainability Department aims to cut emissions and food insecurity
More in SPOTLIGHT
Lalah Hathaway was recently named a nominee in the Best Traditional R&B Performance category for the 2026 Grammy Awards. (Courtesy of the Marshall Artists Series)
Award-winning singer Lalah Hathaway to perform for Marshall Artists Series
TRIO is a federal funding program that provides support to first generation and low income students; Marshall houses five TRIO programs.
First-gen, low income support programs avoid cuts
Melanie Hall, CEO of Hospice in Huntington (Courtesy of Marshall University)
Alys Smith Symposium on Women Professionals to highlight women in healthcare
The Facing Hunger Foodbank is located at 1327 7th Ave, Huntington, WV 25701. (The Parthenon/Wade Sullivan)
Facing Hunger Foodbank fights food insecurity as SNAP freezes
Marshall’s victory against JMU last year propelled the Herd to the Sun Belt Championships.
Football prepares to defend against the Dukes
Marshall's composting facility is located at 1010 Norway Avenue in Huntington.
‘Green’ gets new meaning in sustainability department
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal