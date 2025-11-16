Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Community and caffeine: coffee culture on campus

Claire Johnson, Staff Reporter
November 16, 2025
Claire Johnson
Starbucks is located in the Memorial Student Center

When describing a preferable combination, people often reference well known couplings like peanut butter and jelly, salt and pepper or macaroni and cheese. 

In recent years, however, a new combination has risen to notoriety: college and coffee.

From Starbucks locations to social gatherings, coffee has become a campus staple for many university students. The commodity has created its own culture of terms, opportunities and issues reflected across U.S. campuses. 

Marshall University, of course, is no exception. 

Story continues below advertisement

On weekdays, the campus Starbucks is a hotspot. Commonly teeming with upwards of fifteen waiting students, lines are inevitable. The wait time, however, is not a deterrent for students looking to get their morning caffeine fix. 

“(The line is) normally out the door,” student Eliana Robbins (chai latte with skim milk and two pumps of chai) said.. Her coffee, however, is worth the wait. “I’m tired; I have early classes, and I feel like I need the energy boost.” 

Coffee shops have been fueling intellect since their popularity in the 17th century, although they were primarily touted for their ability to sow academic debate between waiting patrons. 

Today, shops are populated by quieter students sipping their drinks in the peaceful bustle. A research group at UC Davis backed the popularity of this routine, finding 31% of students consume caffeine for the concentration-improving effects.

This ritual of coffee and studying is familiar to freshman Payton Waters (iced caramel latte). 

“I drink coffee to get me through studying, and I do it every time I go to Drinko,” Waters said. 

While caffeine can be beneficial to ward off exhaustion, there are clear limits. The USDA recommends a max of 400 mg of caffeine per day. In comparison, one small cup of Starbucks blonde roast is 270 mg. For college students drinking three or four cups per day, over consumption of caffeine is a serious risk. 

Another concern of coffee consumption is cost. According to an article from Daily Coffee News, the median price of a cup of joe is $3.52. This may seem cheap, but compounded over a single week, this can mean over $20 in coffee alone. This price also does not include the many additives, dairy products and customizations popular in orders. 

Students on campuses can diminish cost by seeking out the cheapest shops. For Chase Parsons (black coffee), that means a McDonalds coffee. Their medium dark roast is priced at only a dollar, far under the national average. He began ordering recently and continued under the incentive of their Monopoly game, which rewards customers through an app. 

“I order McDonalds coffee. I like the monopolies, and it’s fast and cheap,” Parsons said. 

Another option for campus coffee is seeking out freebies.

Not only do campus groups provide free coffee as a break from financial burdens, but also to sow connections and community. One example is Baptist Campus Ministry, which took advantage of student’s coffee cravings by setting up a table of free coffee and donuts. 

These popups strengthen relationships in the campus community while attracting students to the participating program. Gretchen Foster (chocolate strawberry frappe), current BCM member, was adamant about the benefits of coffee culture. 

“Come out here and get people interested in what you are doing,” Gretchen said. “People see coffee, and they are like, ‘Oh, warmth, comfort, lets come check this out.’”

Kate Fisher (iced oat milk latte with peppermint syrup and vanilla cold foam), current student and BCM member, visited the table on her way to morning chemistry. 

“I felt very welcomed and seen when I came up to the table,” she said. “I attend BCM weekly, but I hadn’t really gotten a chance to connect with new people yet.” 

Outside of freebies and campus coffee shops, Huntington has much to offer for coffee lovers. A popular local java joint is Grindstone, a family-owned shop that boasts their dedication to “coffeeology.” 

Another more recent destination is Vera Café, which opened in late August near campus by a former Marshall alum, Manaf Elhamdani. From coffee to crepes, Vera is a fresh new addition to café culture in Huntington.

Whether a cup of coffee be rocket fuel for studying, an extension of community or just a morning treat, Marshall has it covered. 

Claire Johnson can be contacted at [email protected].



View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Features
Marshall students differ in their learning preferences, with some excelling online and others thriving in traditional classrooms.
Marshall students find balance between online and in-person classes
The Village is located on Sixth Avenue close to campus.
Beyond the dorms: Tips for living off campus
Dalton Monk is a faculty member in the Marshall University English department. (Courtesy of Dalton Monk)
After Office Hours: Dalton Monk
The Marshall University Memorial Fountain
From parties to pressure: The cost of college FOMO
Ireland is one of many study abroad destinations. (Courtesy of Marshall University)
How to bring the world home with you
David Miller is the new executive director of the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center.
A tale of two theaters: David Miller’s path to success in the local arts
More in NEWS
The 2025 Annual Memorial Fountain Ceremony featured Michele Craig, daughter of Michael Prestera, a local businessman who died in the plane crash.
Annual fountain ceremony ensures 75 remain ‘Unforgotten’
The Alys Smith Symposium celebrates and highlights the achievements and contributions of women in various professional fields. This year, the symposium spotlighted women in healthcare.
Finding their "why": Women in healthcare share their journeys at Alys Smith Symposium
Marshall's journalism school created its Hall of Fame in 1985 to honor its distinguished alumni.
The stories behind the bylines: 100 years of SOJMC greats
Marshall celebrates the First-Generation College Celebration each year, joining the national event launched in 2017 by the Council for Opportunity in Education and the Center for First-generation Student Success.
Marshall participates in nationwide first-gen celebration
Michele Prestera Craig is pictured with her father Michael Prestera (right) at an event in Washington, D.C. in 1969. (Courtesy of Marshall University)
Daughter of local businessman killed in crash to serve as Fountain Ceremony keynote speaker
Campus is littered with recycling bins for students to sort their waste.
Sustainability Department aims to cut emissions and food insecurity
More in SPOTLIGHT
Lalah Hathaway was recently named a nominee in the Best Traditional R&B Performance category for the 2026 Grammy Awards. (Courtesy of the Marshall Artists Series)
Award-winning singer Lalah Hathaway to perform for Marshall Artists Series
TRIO is a federal funding program that provides support to first generation and low income students; Marshall houses five TRIO programs.
First-gen, low income support programs avoid cuts
Melanie Hall, CEO of Hospice in Huntington (Courtesy of Marshall University)
Alys Smith Symposium on Women Professionals to highlight women in healthcare
The Facing Hunger Foodbank is located at 1327 7th Ave, Huntington, WV 25701. (The Parthenon/Wade Sullivan)
Facing Hunger Foodbank fights food insecurity as SNAP freezes
Marshall’s victory against JMU last year propelled the Herd to the Sun Belt Championships.
Football prepares to defend against the Dukes
Theater productions within the Marshall University School of Theatre and Dance feature work not just from the stage, but all the behind the scenes activities that make the productions possible.
Behind the curtain: A look into a theatre production
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal