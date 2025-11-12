Meet your money mentor: How Marshall alum RaShad Sanders helps West Virginians build financial success

RaShad Sanders, West Virginia Community Manager, Chase

Ever feel overwhelmed by questions about budgeting, saving, or building credit? You’re not alone—and you don’t have to figure it out by yourself.

Meet RaShad Sanders: Marshall Alum, Community Champion, Your Financial Ally

Meet RaShad Sanders, Chase Community Manager in West Virginia and proud Marshall University alum. RaShad is a part of a national network of Chase Community Managers in all lower 48 states, dedicated to supporting communities through financial education and local partnerships.

RaShad is passionate about helping West Virginians—students included—reach their financial goals, no matter where they are on their journey.

What Does a Community Manager Do?

RaShad: As Community Manager, I collaborate with local leaders and do a lot of listening to understand the unique challenges our community faces. Then, I help connect neighbors with the right financial resources for their needs with support from the local Chase team.

I host free workshops at our branches and in the community on key financial health topics like budgeting, saving, building credit and fraud and scam prevention – open to all, not just Chase customers. Since 2021, our workshops have reached over 800,000 people.

Everything we do is rooted in financial health education because we know that empowering people with the tools and knowledge to effectively manage their financial lives creates positive ripples for communities and the broader economy.

Last school year, I worked with Marshall athletes on a series called “We Are Financial Health.” We talked about managing earnings, investing and planning for the future—especially with all the new opportunities for sponsorships and brand deals.

I’d love for you to join me at one of my upcoming workshops:

Chase Bank – 1000 Fifth Avenue Huntington, WV

November 17, 2025, at noon – Fraud and Scams



November 18, 2025, at noon – Budgeting and Saving



Think of me as your money skills-savvy neighbor—I’m here to help you reach your financial goals, whatever they may be, no matter where you’re starting from.

Why RaShad Chose This Path: Inspired by Family, Driven by Purpose



RaShad: I’ve always been passionate about helping people. I love being able to use my network and skills to help everyone feel welcome, understood and supported.

I get this from my grandmother, Pastor Martha “Ma” Johnson. Growing up, I spent a lot of time at Glorious Church of God in Christ with her. She was a pastor and a community leader in Huntington for 35 years. She taught me to be humble, patient and to serve others.

My role as a Community Manager lets me give back to the place and people that have given me so much, including Marshall University. I’m on the Marshall University Alumni Association’s Board of Directors and chair the events committee, so I help plan a week of activities during my favorite time of the year: Homecoming.

And if you’ve ever been to a Marshall football or basketball game, you might’ve seen me as the In-Game Experience Emcee. I’m the guy on the mic, interviewing fans or shooting t-shirts into the crowd. If you see me, come say hi—I’d love to meet you.

GO HERD OR GO HOME!

One of JPMorganChase’s goals is “community building.” What does this mean to you and how will you continue to do this in West Virginia

RaShad: To me, community building is about showing up, listening and understanding what people need. It’s about earning trust through consistency and leaving every person more confident, more financially resilient and one step closer to achieving their dreams. Earning the trust of community members is also a key component of community building, and we know trust is earned by sustained and impactful efforts over time.

JPMorganChase has been part of West Virginia for over 200 years. I’m proud to continue this support with financial education and partnership that empowers our communities for the long term.

We believe that by working together and providing steady support, everyone has a stronger chance to achieve more.



How can folks get in touch with you and are there any upcoming events we should know about?



RaShad: You can always stop by our Huntington Branch at 1000 Fifth Avenue to learn more about what we offer. My team and I are excited to get to know you! And if you want to check out some financial health resources right now, head over to chase.com/financialgoals.

