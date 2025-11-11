Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Daughter of local businessman killed in crash to serve as Fountain Ceremony keynote speaker

Kaitlyn Fleming, Managing Editor
November 11, 2025
Michele Prestera Craig is pictured with her father Michael Prestera (right) at an event in Washington, D.C. in 1969. (Courtesy of Marshall University)

Tragedy struck when a plane carrying 75 members of the Marshall University Football program and supporters crashed near the Tri-State airport 55 years ago, forever altering the Thundering Herd and the Huntington community. 

Each year since, the university has honored the 75 with a Memorial Fountain Ceremony; this year’s ceremony will feature the daughter of a local businessman lost in the crash, Michele Craig, daughter of Michael Prestera, delegate-elect to the West Virginia Legislature. 

“I was working in Washington, D.C. at the time,” Craig said in a press release. “I was 25 years old. I was blessed, though, because I got the benefit of having my father longer. Traveling with him and learning from him – he always dragged us into meetings in Washington. I grew up being very comfortable in business situations.”

Craig served as a delegate for Cabell County in the West Virginia Legislature as well as spending 30 years as executive director of Region 2 Planning and Development Council for the KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission. 

Story continues below advertisement

The ceremony will be held at noon Friday, Nov. 14, at the Memorial Student Center Plaza, shining a light and those lost. Additional slated speakers include Marshall President Brad D. Smith and Student Body President Connor Waller.

In addition to hearing from speakers, those in attendance will surround the Memorial Fountain and view the traditional laying of the wreath, as well as commemorative roses honoring each of the 75.

Members of the public are invited to attend the ceremony either in person or via a livestream of the event. Those interested in viewing the livestream can visit www.marshall.edu/neverforget

Kaitlyn Fleming can be contacted at fleming [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in NEWS
Campus is littered with recycling bins for students to sort their waste.
Sustainability Department aims to cut emissions and food insecurity
The Village is located on Sixth Avenue close to campus.
Beyond the dorms: Tips for living off campus
Dalton Monk is a faculty member in the Marshall University English department. (Courtesy of Dalton Monk)
After Office Hours: Dalton Monk
The Marshall University Memorial Fountain
From parties to pressure: The cost of college FOMO
TRIO is a federal funding program that provides support to first generation and low income students; Marshall houses five TRIO programs.
First-gen, low income support programs avoid cuts
Government shutdown leaves Americans without SNAP benefits, increasing demand on food banks. (Courtesy of Lisa Welton)
SNAP cuts and the effects on food pantries
More in SPOTLIGHT
Melanie Hall, CEO of Hospice in Huntington (Courtesy of Marshall University)
Alys Smith Symposium on Women Professionals to highlight women in healthcare
The Facing Hunger Foodbank is located at 1327 7th Ave, Huntington, WV 25701. (The Parthenon/Wade Sullivan)
Facing Hunger Foodbank fights food insecurity as SNAP freezes
Ireland is one of many study abroad destinations. (Courtesy of Marshall University)
How to bring the world home with you
Marshall’s victory against JMU last year propelled the Herd to the Sun Belt Championships.
Football prepares to defend against the Dukes
David Miller is the new executive director of the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center.
A tale of two theaters: David Miller’s path to success in the local arts
Theater productions within the Marshall University School of Theatre and Dance feature work not just from the stage, but all the behind the scenes activities that make the productions possible.
Behind the curtain: A look into a theatre production
More in Staff
Caden Adkins
Just shut up and dance
Marshall Psychology Clinic provides students with free resources to learn healthy coping skills through a new therapy group. (Courtesy of Marshall University Psychology Clinic)
Free therapy group aims to help students cope with rising depression rates
Women’s basketball is coming off of a 15-20 season with a quarterfinals finish in the Sun Belt Conference tournament.
Women’s Basketball stampedes through the Bulls
The 2025 Women’s Soccer team has elevated the standard for the program and looks to keep improving for the following seasons.
Women’s Soccer signs off for the season
Caden Adkins
The only thing scary about Halloween is the stress that comes with it
Javier Zamora (Courtesy of Marshall Artists Series)
Javier Zamora to share ‘Solito’ journey
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal