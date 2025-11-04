How to bring the world home with you

Experiencing a culture unlike your own means you might bring a piece of it back with you.

The Office of Study Abroad encourages students each year to do just that and more. With the recently announced programs, students can start preparing to travel all around the globe.

“Studying abroad is one of the best ways students can expand their cultural awareness and competence,” said Jyotsna Patel, the coordinator of study abroad and global engagement. “It allows them to get an immersive experience within varying cultures around the world.”

Cultural competence is an especially impressive trait to employers in an increasingly globalized business environment, Patel said.

Story continues below advertisement

The ability to adapt, understand and communicate across different cultures looks good on a resume, giving students an edge in the workforce, she said.

“Studying abroad introduces U.S. students to different educational systems and methods across the globe, which often has the effect of them returning to the U.S. as better students and learners than before they studied abroad,” she said.

Learning about the world firsthand and not through a textbook or computer screen broadens the mind and offers a more genuine global perspective.

When it comes to destinations, the options are vast.

“They can go anywhere around the globe, from Austria to Tanzania,” she said. “We’ve got 19 different countries, and we’ve got faculty teaching in Argentina, Austria, Greece, Italy, Japan and Korea.”

Students who may be hesitant about the financial aspects of studying abroad have options to make studying abroad more affordable.

“The most cost-effective way to study abroad is to participate in one of MU’s exchange programs,” Patel said. “These programs allow students to study abroad in France, the UK and Japan at one of our partner universities and allow students to only pay the same tuition and/or room and board that they would pay at Marshall.”

Marshall students can also explore programs beyond the university through partnerships.

Western Kentucky University offers the Kentucky Institute for International Studies, which has many study abroad trips available.

“They offer super interesting courses in some of the best places in the world, and the courses are usually taught on location in various places throughout the countries, so students are not confined to a classroom during this program,” Patel said.

Studying abroad, Patel said, is more than just an academic opportunity: It’s often a once-in-a-lifetime experience where students can walk through the historic streets of Europe or learn traditional art forms in Asia.

Whatever students choose, each chance gives them a chance to see the world from a unique perspective, Patel said.

Holly Belmont can be contacted at [email protected].