Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

How to bring the world home with you

Holly Belmont, Staff Reporter
November 4, 2025
Ireland is one of many study abroad destinations. (Courtesy of Marshall University)

Experiencing a culture unlike your own means you might bring a piece of it back with you. 

The Office of Study Abroad encourages students each year to do just that and more. With the recently announced programs, students can start preparing to travel all around the globe.

“Studying abroad is one of the best ways students can expand their cultural awareness and competence,” said Jyotsna Patel, the coordinator of study abroad and global engagement. “It allows them to get an immersive experience within varying cultures around the world.”

Cultural competence is an especially impressive trait to employers in an increasingly globalized business environment, Patel said. 

Story continues below advertisement

The ability to adapt, understand and communicate across different cultures looks good on a resume, giving students an edge in the workforce, she said.

“Studying abroad introduces U.S. students to different educational systems and methods across the globe, which often has the effect of them returning to the U.S. as better students and learners than before they studied abroad,” she said. 

Learning about the world firsthand and not through a textbook or computer screen broadens the mind and offers a more genuine global perspective.

When it comes to destinations, the options are vast.

“They can go anywhere around the globe, from Austria to Tanzania,” she said. “We’ve got 19 different countries, and we’ve got faculty teaching in Argentina, Austria, Greece, Italy, Japan and Korea.”

Students who may be hesitant about the financial aspects of studying abroad have options to make studying abroad more affordable.

“The most cost-effective way to study abroad is to participate in one of MU’s exchange programs,” Patel said. “These programs allow students to study abroad in France, the UK and Japan at one of our partner universities and allow students to only pay the same tuition and/or room and board that they would pay at Marshall.”

Marshall students can also explore programs beyond the university through partnerships. 

Western Kentucky University offers the Kentucky Institute for International Studies, which has many study abroad trips available.

“They offer super interesting courses in some of the best places in the world, and the courses are usually taught on location in various places throughout the countries, so students are not confined to a classroom during this program,” Patel said. 

Studying abroad, Patel said, is more than just an academic opportunity: It’s often a once-in-a-lifetime experience where students can walk through the historic streets of Europe or learn traditional art forms in Asia. 

Whatever students choose, each chance gives them a chance to see the world from a unique perspective, Patel said.

Holly Belmont can be contacted at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Features
David Miller is the new executive director of the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center.
A tale of two theaters: David Miller’s path to success in the local arts
Theater productions within the Marshall University School of Theatre and Dance feature work not just from the stage, but all the behind the scenes activities that make the productions possible.
Behind the curtain: A look into a theatre production
Marshall's composting facility is located at 1010 Norway Avenue in Huntington.
‘Green’ gets new meaning in sustainability department
Cook Out offers a variety of American-style fast food.
Students’ favorite late-night bites
The Marshall Student Center often plays TV news broadcasts for passersby to watch.
How do students stay informed?
Tarps laid over the theater chairs during renovations
A bright future: Huntington’s crown jewel to reopen repolished
More in NEWS
Javier Zamora (Courtesy of Marshall Artists Series)
Javier Zamora to share ‘Solito’ journey
Law professor and author Samantha Barbas speaks Tuesday, Oct. 28, as the third guest in the Amicus Curiae Lecture Series. (Courtesy of Samantha Barbas)
Amicus Curiae lecture focuses on landmark freedom of speech Supreme Court case
HerdLink can be accessed via students’ MyMU webpage to explore the various organizations on campus.
HerdLink to get makeover by spring 2026
Work study opportunities help students pay for college.
Work study hours hit with cuts
Festival goers flocked to the Fourth Avenue stage to watch a number of performers on Saturday.
Huntington Pride brings color, music and unity to the community
Phillips visits Marshall for the A.E. Stringer Series, discussing 'Night Watch' and West Virginia’s influence on her work.
Pulitzer Prize-winning writer meets Huntington readers
More in SPOTLIGHT
Marshall’s victory against JMU last year propelled the Herd to the Sun Belt Championships.
Football prepares to defend against the Dukes
The differential analyzer laboratory is located in Smith Hall.
Saving 'Art': Marshall's one-of-a-kind math machine
Landry Bender, as Olivia, appears in a scene filmed at the Pumpkin House in Kenova. (Courtesy of Erik Bloomquist)
‘Self Help’ transforms Huntington into haunting cinematic background
The Herd offense is on fire with a four-game streak of scoring at least 40 points.
Herd travels south for clash with the Chanticleers
Samantha Barbas will speak at the Amicus Curiae lecture Tuesday, Oct. 28. (Courtesy of the Simon Perry Center)
Free speech, free press to headline next Amicus Curiae
Chef Andrés is coming to campus Wednesday, Oct. 29. (Courtesy of the Marshall Artists Series)
Award-winning chef, humanitarian to visit for Marshall Artists Series
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal