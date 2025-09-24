Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Smith’s gift powers debt-free future

Holly Belmont, Staff Reporter
September 24, 2025
Cohort three of Marshall for All poses with President Smith during Week of Welcome. (Courtesy of Audrey Dotson)

Marshall For All, a program designed to eliminate student debt, received a milestone donation of $50 million this week from Marshall’s very own president, Brad D. Smith.

The gift is the largest ever given to the university and the largest personal contribution by any sitting university president to their own institution.

“We are honored to support Marshall University and the Marshall For All program with this gift,” the Smiths said. “Our ‘why’ is simple: To level the playing field in West Virginia and Appalachia.”

What does Marshall For All really do for students? 

Story continues below advertisement

There are two versions of the program: Debt-free and tuition-free.

“It pays for your college, it pays for tuition, it pays for your house and it pays for your books,”criminal justice major Lacie Brenner said. “It has given me opportunities that I would’ve previously cowered away from because I would’ve already been paying for school. Those opportunities would’ve been too expensive.”

Brenner said she can be more involved on campus.

“I’m a part of a sorority on campus, Omega Phi Alpha,” she said. “I would’ve never done that if I were paying for college on top of all this.”

The program, Brenner said, seemed too good to be true when she first heard of it as a freshman.

“I called my mom and asked her to figure out if this was real or not because it seemed like I was being told a lie or something,” she said. 

Freshman English major Audrey Dotson is also in the program. 

“I was looking at my total for the first two semesters, fall and spring, and I was sweating,” she said. “I had no idea what I was going to do.”

Marshall For All, Brenner said, made her desired future accessible. 

“I couldn’t even think of going to grad school when I was looking at those undergrad payments,” she said.

The program assigns mentors, she said, and hers has been a lifesaver.

“If I don’t know where to go for something, my mentor is always there for me,” she said. “It has given me people on campus that I wouldn’t have had before.”

Mentors host office hours, and students, Dotson said, can ask about anything. 

“My mentor walked me to class the week of moving in because I had no idea how to get anywhere,” she said, “and she didn’t have to do that.”

Freshmen, she said, should know Marshall For All requires extra work because of an extra required university class, but the opportunity is worth it.

Holly Belmont can be contacted at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in NEWS
On Tuesday, Sept. 23, provost candidate Diane Helfers Petrella took questions from faculty, staff and students on campus.
Meet the candidates: Provost search comes to campus
Richard Bell is a professor of history at the University of Maryland. (Courtesy of Marshall University News)
Amicus Curiae to focus on voting rights, civic engagment
St. George Greek Orthodox Church presents its annual 2025 Greek Fest to the Huntington community Sept. 19 and 20
OPA! 43rd Annual Greek Fest returns to Huntington
The seventh annual West Virginia Minority Health Fair brings the Huntington community together on Saturday, Sept. 20.
Annual Minority Health Fair spreads personal healthcare advocacy
The Tri-State Transit Authority offers transportation for those in the Huntington area.
Student access to TTA at risk
Brooklyn Johnson, right, is pictured with her children's book “Dragon’s Learning Adventures: In the Prevention Solar System." (Courtesy of Brooklyn Johnson)
'Addiction is a disease,' says nation's youngest certified prevention expert
More in SPOTLIGHT
WV Republican primaries to close to Independent voters
Jim Thornton has served as the announcer for "Wheel of Fortune" since 2011. (Courtesy of Marshall University News)
The local voice heard round the world: A Q&A with Jim Thornton
Caden Adkins (The Parthenon/Wade Sullivan)
It really might be 'that damn phone'
According to Pew Research Center, TikTok’s largest demographic is users between the ages of 18 to 34.
'Scary to witness': When social media turns sinister
Jessa Dingess poses with the ONEbox at The Lantern. (Courtesy of Caitlin Trombley)
Overdose reversal kits to promote safety in local bars
Jimmy John Jacob is an Interim Senator for the Student Government Association at Marshall University. (Courtesy of Jimmy John Jacob).
FSL Resolution moved to full Senate
More in Staff
Carlos Del Rio-Wilson has had consistent good perfomances starting with the win against the EKU Colonels with him throwing 108 yards and scoring two touchdowns.
Football travels to Louisiana to fight the Ragin’ Cajuns to open Sun Belt Conference play
Marshall is now on a two week win streak outscoring its last two opponents, Eastern Kentucky and Middle Tennessee State, 80-35.
Marshall storms past MTSU 42-28 after long weather delay
Men’s soccer continues its top 25 streak it started in 2019, the longest current streak for any team in the NCAA. (Courtesy of HerdZone)
Men’s Soccer continues undefeated streak with win over Coastal Carolina
The parking lot behind Marshall’s Engineering Building is one of the university’s areas for student parking.
Student parking technology in progress
The recent uptick in enrollment has impacted several areas across campus, with noticeable increases in wait times at popular dining spots like Chick-fil-A and La Famiglia.
Enrollment up after decade’s decline
Goalkeeper Alexis Wolgemuth delivered five saves to keep the Herd at a draw. (Courtesy of HerdZone)
Women’s Soccer opens conference play with a draw against Georgia Southern
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal