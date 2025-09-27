Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
New venue for WV high school baseball state championship

Nate Harrah, Sports Editor
September 27, 2025
Nate Harrah
Jack Cook Field has been home to the Herd since its competition in 2024.

The WV High School Baseball State Championships to be hosted at Jack Cook Field, the home of Marshall Baseball.

The 2024 stadium will host over 32 teams from the four WV high school divisions. 

The 2026 tournament will be held June 6-13. 

According to a press release by the Huntington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, it “is thrilled to announce the West Virginia State High School Baseball Championships will be hosted at Jack Cook Field on the campus of Marshall University beginning in 2026.”

It also said Jack Cook Field will host the state championships through 2028, with an option for 2029 as well.

“The HACVB, in partnership with Marshall University Athletics, presented their bid to the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission (WVSSAC) last week,” according to the press release. “Additional details including schedule, ticket information and participating teams will be released by the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission (WVSSAC) next spring.”

According to the press release, the event will provide a boost to local businesses and offer an opportunity for players, fans and families to experience the hospitality of Huntington.

“This announcement brings to fruition the vision shared by Marshall University representatives when Jack Cook Field was built prior to the 2024 baseball season,” according to a statement from HerdZone.

The announcement marks the first change in venue for the event since GoMart Ball Park, formally Appalachian Power Park, was built in 2005 and hosted the tournament the same year. 

Nate Harrah can be contacted at [email protected].

