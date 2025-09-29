Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Beyond tuition: Where do student fees go?

Holly Belmont, Staff Reporter
September 29, 2025

Pay, pay and pay.

It’s what college students might feel like they’re always doing, and for some, the reality is they are.

Higher education is expensive, and on top of the baseline pay, student fees come into play.

What student fees, how much are students paying and for what?

Story continues below advertisement

It’s important to define what a student fee really is, Marshall CFO Matt Tidd said.

“Students pay several different fees,” Tidd said. “There’s a capital fee, there’s what we call a special auxiliary fee, which goes to the rec center, and then there’s what we call an auxiliary fee.”

System E&G Capital fees are paid by all students, Tidd said, and fund the maintenance and improvements for campus buildings. 

“This goes to our buildings all across campus,” he said. “They’re older, and they need a lot of work.”

The fee is $245 per student.

“Then you see $256,” Tidd said. “Each student pays that for the Rec Center. It comes into the university through our students, and those dollars go right back out to help pay for the operations of the rec.”

Every undergraduate pays $493, and Tidd said people ask him about this fee often. 

“So 2% of that fee goes to the Marshall Artist Series,” he said. “All around campus, students can attend those events.”

The rest, Tidd said, is broken up among public transportation, the Memorial Student Center, athletics and institutional services.

Students voted about a decade ago, Tidd said, to have the public transportation fee.

“The fee helps us raise $280,000 to pay for it,” Tidd said.

The money used for Tri-State Transit Authority, Tidd said, may soon be put toward something else.

“We want to try to talk to the student body as much as we can about who’s using it and how it would impact you if we don’t have it, the TTA,” he said. “Now, people are going in a different direction.” 

Some money may be left to fund student passes for public transportation, but the remainder could fund an investment in better campus Wi-Fi, he said.

“Wi-Fi’s a bigger deal now and a bigger issue than public transportation when you have Uber and other things available pretty readily,” he said.

“We increased resident tuition only by 2.5%,” he said. “That is well below any inflationary factors that are happening economically in the world right now.”

Within the Sun Belt Conference, Tidd said, Marshall has the lowest tuition of $8,370.

Is it worth it? Tidd said the financial benefits of attending Marshall outweigh other Sun Belt universities.

“Our graduates from Marshall report somewhere around $48,000 or so in earnings for a salary,” he said. “You’re already getting that return on investment.”

Holly Belmont can be contacted at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in NEWS
Marshall marked its 4th year in the ‘Save a Life’ movement with Naloxone training and free doses on campus. (Courtesy of Collegiate Recovery–Marshall University)
Narcan saves lives: Marshall participates in nationwide Save a Life Day
Robert Bookwalter will serve as the interim provost until the next provost starts their tenure in January. (Courtesy of Marshall University)
Free speech exceptions apply on campus
Visitors look through artwork at Steve and Debbie Sisson's booth.
Beyond the brush: Art in the Park cultivates community for creatives
On Tuesday, Sept. 23, provost candidate Diane Helfers Petrella took questions from faculty, staff and students on campus.
Meet the candidates: Provost search comes to campus
Cohort three of Marshall for All poses with President Smith during Week of Welcome. (Courtesy of Audrey Dotson)
Smith's gift powers debt-free future
Richard Bell is a professor of history at the University of Maryland. (Courtesy of Marshall University News)
Amicus Curiae to focus on voting rights, civic engagment
More in SPOTLIGHT
Ashton Pack
Free speech for thee, but not for me
Kentucky artist Chris Stapleton headlined the festival on the night of Friday, Sept. 19.
Healing Appalachia highlights local recovery efforts
St. George Greek Orthodox Church presents its annual 2025 Greek Fest to the Huntington community Sept. 19 and 20
OPA! 43rd Annual Greek Fest returns to Huntington
The Tri-State Transit Authority offers transportation for those in the Huntington area.
Student access to TTA at risk
Brooklyn Johnson, right, is pictured with her children's book “Dragon’s Learning Adventures: In the Prevention Solar System." (Courtesy of Brooklyn Johnson)
'Addiction is a disease,' says nation's youngest certified prevention expert
WV Republican primaries to close to Independent voters
More in Staff
Jack Cook Field has been home to the Herd since its competition in 2024.
New venue for WV high school baseball state championship
The Huntington Art Walk featured artists from the local and surrounding areas Friday, Sept. 19, at Pullman Square.
Huntington Art Walk showcases local talent and community impact
Carlos Del Rio-Wilson has had consistent good perfomances starting with the win against the EKU Colonels with him throwing 108 yards and scoring two touchdowns.
Football travels to Louisiana to fight the Ragin’ Cajuns to open Sun Belt Conference play
Marshall is now on a two week win streak outscoring its last two opponents, Eastern Kentucky and Middle Tennessee State, 80-35.
Marshall storms past MTSU 42-28 after long weather delay
Men’s soccer continues its top 25 streak it started in 2019, the longest current streak for any team in the NCAA. (Courtesy of HerdZone)
Men’s Soccer continues undefeated streak with win over Coastal Carolina
Jim Thornton has served as the announcer for "Wheel of Fortune" since 2011. (Courtesy of Marshall University News)
The local voice heard round the world: A Q&A with Jim Thornton
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal