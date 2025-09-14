Marshall University's Student Newspaper

GALLERY: Football vs. Eastern Kentucky University

Wade Sullivan and Trista Honaker
September 14, 2025
Wade Sullivan

The Marshall University football team won their first game of the 2025 season on Saturday, Sept. 13 against Western Kentucky University winning with a score of 38-7.

The win is head coach Tony Gibson’s first as a Marshall coach, and the first of his career.

“We did what we had to do to win and I’m proud of my guys for that.” Gibson said.

In the win, quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson completed seven passes for 108 yards and rushed for another 70 on the ground.

Up next, the Herd travels to Murfreesboro, Tennessee for a match up against Middle Tennessee State University on Saturday, Sept. 20.

Galleries are separated by photographer.

Wade Sullivan can be contacted at [email protected].

20250913-football-01
Wade Sullivan
All photos in this gallery were taken by Wade Sullivan.
091325_ MU Football 1
Trista Honaker
All photos in this gallery were taken by Trista Honaker.

