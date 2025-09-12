Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

GALLERY: Women’s Soccer vs. WVU

Wade Sullivan, Photo Editor
September 12, 2025
Wade Sullivan

The Marshall University women’s soccer team lost the Mountain State Derby against in state foe West Virginia University on, getting shut down by the mountaineers with a final score of 0-2 in Huntington on Thursday, Sept. 11.

In front of the largest individual crowd in program history, WVU scored goals in the 39th and 88th minutes to shut out Marshall, who only let off three shots, none of them on goal.

The loss moves Marshall to 4-2 on the season, where they begin Sun Belt play at Georgia Southern on Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m.

Wade Sullivan can be contacted [email protected].

Story continues below advertisement
20250911-wsoc-wvu-01
Wade Sullivan
All photos in this gallery were taken by Wade Sullivan.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in SPORTS
Hundreds of tailgaters packed the stadium lot on Saturday, Sept. 6, for Marshall Football vs. Missouri State.
Different Saturday, same loyal tailgaters
Thiago Apolinario scores twice as men’s soccer draws 2-2 with High Point. (Courtesy of HerdZone)
No. 10 Herd soccer ties at No. 12 High Point
GALLERY: Volleyball Vs. Eastern Kentucky
GALLERY: Volleyball Vs. Eastern Kentucky
Kicker Lorcan Quinn kicked a 50-yard field goal for his first ever career field goal.
The Bears claw back 21-20 to win in Herd home opener
Volleyball begins Sun Belt Conference play on Sept. 26 against Coastal Carolina. (Courtesy of HerdZone)
Herd Volleyball battles at Michigan Invitational, highlights impact of women’s sports
Redshirt Junior quarterback Zion Turner poses after a rushing touchdown early in the second quarter during a home loss against Missouri State on Saturday, Saptember 6.
GALLERY: Marshall University Football vs. Missouri State
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal