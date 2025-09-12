GALLERY: Women’s Soccer vs. WVU

The Marshall University women’s soccer team lost the Mountain State Derby against in state foe West Virginia University on, getting shut down by the mountaineers with a final score of 0-2 in Huntington on Thursday, Sept. 11.

In front of the largest individual crowd in program history, WVU scored goals in the 39th and 88th minutes to shut out Marshall, who only let off three shots, none of them on goal.

The loss moves Marshall to 4-2 on the season, where they begin Sun Belt play at Georgia Southern on Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m.

Wade Sullivan can be contacted [email protected].

