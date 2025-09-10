Marshall University's Student Newspaper

National Guard’s impact felt beyond D.C., students say

Jaidyn Carter, Student Reporter
September 10, 2025
Members of the South Carolina National Guard patrol with the Lincoln Monument in the background, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

For some Marshall students, the sight of the National Guard currently deployed to the Capitol is personal; for them, Washington, D.C., is also home. 

“I’ve seen a lot of them before I left my city. I think that they are overdoing it,” student Zahmiya Limes said. President Donald Trump declared a “crime emergency” in the city, saying the safety of the public is at risk in August 2025.

“I live uptown in Northwest and honestly that wouldn’t be considered a safe place to be, but I’ve never feared going outside,” student Adriona Payton said. “Just because he sent the National Guard there or any authorities there does not make me feel more safe.”

Tensions rose in D.C. as Trump pushed for the beautification of the city. Encampments are being removed from the city after Trump’s “Making the District of Columbia Safe and Beautiful” executive order. 

“They are trying to abuse their power as much as they can and as much as they want,” Limes said. “They are kicking out all of the homeless people, and I’m not sure where they are sending them.” Trump said the displaced citizens will be removed “far from the Capital.” However, their exact relocation is unknown. 

“I feel there’s no public safety if they are bringing more harm to our communities,” Limes said. “They are stopping random people who they think look suspicious. I think they are just adding on to the situation.”

 The District of Columbia, through its Attorney General Brian Schwalb, has filed a lawsuit against the National Guard’s deployment, claiming it’s a violation of the restrictions of military involvement in domestic law enforcement. 

The presence of the National Guard has caused discomfort for some citizens who may feel they are seen as a target. 

“It’s hard as a student being over 400 miles away having young Black siblings in D.C. who I have to remind to ‘be safe’ and ‘don’t walk with a hoodie over your head,’” Limes said.  

Since Trump’s declaration of a “crime emergency,” approximately 2,300 National Guard Troops have been deployed to Washington D.C. One of the members of the National Guard is Sergeant Aaron Boggess. 

“The president and the secretary asked for us to support and protect the federal facilities as well as the people in D.C. that work in those facilities,” Boggess said. The Guards are seen patrolling D.C. carrying their assigned weapons; some troops are carrying M4 rifles in an attempt to keep the city safe. 

 “We are civil servants,” Boggess said. “We’re all about serving and taking care of the community.” 

However, confusion over the Guard’s intentions has increased since their deployment. 

“I don’t know if their goal was to scare people or lessen the crime, but the root of the issues in D.C. shouldn’t be solved by bringing in higher authorities,” Payton said. 

Still, Boggess said, “We are all about protecting the community and protecting the country.” 

Trump said the crime in D.C. is a threat to “servants, citizens and tourists,” saying the lawlessness undermines the strength of the United States. 

 “It’s just sad. I have so much love for D.C. I don’t want anyone to look down on D.C.,” Limes said. 

Jaidyn Carter can be contacted at [email protected].

