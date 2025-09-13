Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

College doesn’t pause for grief

Kaitlyn Fleming, Managing Editor
September 13, 2025
Wade Sullivan
Kaitlyn Fleming (The Parthenon/Wade Sullivan)

I’ve always loved college, as in truly and deeply cared about my classes, work and extracurriculars.

Being present for every aspect of my day to day responsibilities — especially at the beginning of the semester — remained extremely important to me. 

However, when my nanna passed away during the second week of the fall semester, it all seemed so trivial. 

While I was focused on planning out my week and adding assignments to my calendar, she died. 

Story continues below advertisement

I always thought I’d have this gut feeling, like my world would shift, but I didn’t. Everything felt the same as it once did, only heavier once I heard the news. 

My classes, assignments and internships seemed like the most pointless things in the world, and I was angry at how distracted I had become. 

In the days following her death, I simply couldn’t fathom completing tasks like homework, with my mind constantly elsewhere. 

However, as an academic perfectionist, I found it impossible to ignore my responsibilities for days at a time. 

Grief doesn’t fit neatly into a college routine. 

I tucked my feelings away and kept pressing on. I completed assignments on time, I worked from home and I returned to classes as quickly as I could. 

In the quiet, though, I realized this tactic was futile. 

I was repressing these emotions, this entire kaleidoscope of memories I had with her, and for what? In order to not inconvenience others?

Grief cannot be ignored in order to not slightly disrupt the lives of those around you. 

The truth is, college is not designed to pause for loss. 

Deadlines continue to loom, emails flood inboxes and class moves on despite absences. 

Friends help in any way they can, but they are also balancing multiple jobs and a demanding course schedule. 

Life on campus keeps moving at its relentless pace, whether or not you’re ready to rejoin it. 

Despite these facts, grief is simply not a task you can check off your to-do list or something to pencil into your calendar. 

It follows you onto your way to class, to your internship and as you grab a coffee on campus.

It lingers when you’re trying to prepare for a presentation, and you suddenly remember that you can’t call and tell her how you did.

I’ve come to understand that grieving in college often requires balancing both worlds at once. 

College may be an inconvenient place to grieve, but really, are there truly convenient circumstances for loss? 

Allow yourself to feel, even when it feels as if the world around you is pushing you forward. 

Kaitlyn Fleming can be contacted at [email protected]



View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in OPINION
Baylee Parsons
Dear freshmen, it’s okay not to know
Kaitlyn Fleming is a senior at Marshall and The Parthenon’s managing editor
Gen Z needs books now more than ever
Soleil Woolard
Surviving should not be the standard
Ashton Pack
Washington wants to dumb us down
Soleil Woolard
Pride and prejudice just do not mix
This newsroom changed my life
This newsroom changed my life
More in SPOTLIGHT
Participants in the first day of the 9/11 Days of Service participated in a tribute walk to remember Marshall University alumnus Paul Ambrose and the others who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center and the Pentagon in 2001.
Marshall to hold first major observance of 9/11
Thiago Apolinario scores twice as men’s soccer draws 2-2 with High Point. (Courtesy of HerdZone)
No. 10 Herd soccer ties at No. 12 High Point
Members of Marshall University's Panhellenic Council are pictured. (Courtesy of the Panhellenic Council)
Panhellenic sororities begin recruitment
Members of the South Carolina National Guard patrol with the Lincoln Monument in the background, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
National Guard's impact felt beyond D.C., students say
Volleyball begins Sun Belt Conference play on Sept. 26 against Coastal Carolina. (Courtesy of HerdZone)
Herd Volleyball battles at Michigan Invitational, highlights impact of women’s sports
Connor Waller is the student body president for the 2025-2026 school year. (Courtesy of Connor Waller)
Student body to have final say on judicial branch cut
More in Staff
GALLERY: Volleyball Vs. Eastern Kentucky
GALLERY: Volleyball Vs. Eastern Kentucky
WMUL-FM staff and volunteers alongside faculty advisor Charles Bailey at the Virginias Associated Press Broadcasters award ceremony at the Greenbrier on April 5, 2025 (Courtesy of WMUL-FM)
WMUL wins prestigious Murrow Award
Kicker Lorcan Quinn kicked a 50-yard field goal for his first ever career field goal.
The Bears claw back 21-20 to win in Herd home opener
Calamity J is open for business under new management.
Calamity J Bar and Grill under new ownership
The Vanity Fair apartments are located beside Harmony House on Fourth Avenue. (Courtesy of Harmony House)
Grad student leads housing efforts downtown
Students are now entering their third week of the semester, as classes started on Monday, August. 18.
Fears and firsts: Freshmen begin to navigate campus life
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal