GALLERTY: Marshall University Football vs. Missouri State

The Marshall University football team lost their first home game of the 2025 season against Missouri State on Saturday, Sept. 6 with a score of 21-20. In the loss, quarterback Zion Turner, a redshirt junior finished 13-24 for 83 yards passing and rushed for 60 yards and a touchdown. Up next, the Herd hosts Eastern Kentucky University on Sept. 13, Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

