GALLERTY: Marshall University Football vs. Missouri State

Wade Sullivan and Trista Honaker
September 7, 2025
Trista Honaker
Redshirt Junior quarterback Zion Turner poses after a rushing touchdown early in the second quarter during a home loss against Missouri State on Saturday, Saptember 6.

The Marshall University football team lost their first home game of the 2025 season against Missouri State on Saturday, Sept. 6 with a score of 21-20. In the loss, quarterback Zion Turner, a redshirt junior finished 13-24 for 83 yards passing and rushed for 60 yards and a touchdown. Up next, the Herd hosts Eastern Kentucky University on Sept. 13, Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

Galleries in this story are separated by photographer.

20250906-football-01
All photos in this gallery were taken by Wade Sullivan
090625_MU vs Missouri State 1
All photos in this gallery were taken by Trista Honaker.

