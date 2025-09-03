Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Marshall partners with Codenames for limited-edition fun

Kaitlyn Fleming, Managing Editor
September 3, 2025
Kaitlyn Fleming
One of the creators of Codenames visited campus Tuesday, Sept. 2, to give away copies of the game.

Game night just got a Marshall makeover thanks to a collaboration with Codenames to create a Herd-themed set, one marketing leader said.  

Dave Traube, the chief marketing and communications officer at Marshall, said the game was born with the intention of uniting its players. 

“Codenames, since its creation, has been one of the most popular party games in the sense more than four people can play,” Traube said. “Thinking through what it represents, which is a game that builds community, we thought this could be perfect for what we want to do.”

The Marshall University game will be the first officially licensed collaboration — in terms of a higher education institution — Czech Games Edition, the company behind Codenames, has ever done. 

Story continues below advertisement

While CGE has released a variety of officially licensed games in the past, this year, the company will produce just two special editions, including a Harry Potter set and Marshall’s very own version, he said.

As for who can get their hands on the game, Traube said via a collaboration with the Office of Student Affairs the games will be distributed to students from 11-2 Tuesday, Sept. 2, and Wednesday, Sept. 3, at the Memorial Student Center. 

“The folks from CGE will be there passing some out as well,” he said. “We do have a limited number, but RAs, the dorms, student organizations and high traffic places will have them, so a lot of people could have the opportunity to play it.”

In terms of the Marshall theme, the game will include bits of classic university branding as well as 20 unique cards featuring Marshall and Huntington. 

The iconic nature of the game’s content for those who frequent campus will foster a natural bond between players, Traube said. 

“It’s the little moments that happen when you’re at college that are really special, and we hope that this leads to some of those,” he said. “These relationships have to start somewhere, so to us, it’s just a potential launchpad for people to come together and share some time.”

In addition to the community aspect, Traube said the game will be limited edition, boosting its appeal. 

“It will be a fun thing to have because there’s not millions of them,” he said. “It’s going to be a limited run, so it’s almost a collector’s item.” 

Above all, Traube said the minds behind the game appreciate the balance between playfulness and purpose. 

“It’s really cool when something’s fun, but then it has a deeper meaning to it,” he said. “The deeper meaning here is that we really do care about each other and the relationships we build here, which makes it a cool endeavor to me.”

With the game in hand, students can create their own Marshall moments, one move at a time. 

Kaitlyn Fleming can be contacted at [email protected]

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in NEWS
Ukrainian flags are put on display at the Taste of Ukraine event at the St. Cloud Commons Lodge in Huntington on Aug. 22.
Ukrainian independence celebrated at Taste of Ukraine event
The Haute Wick Social features candle-making, as well as various knick-knacks. (The Parthenon/Kaitlyn Fleming)
Huntington Hotspots: The Haute Wick Social
Connor Waller is the student body president for the 2025-2026 school year. (Courtesy of Connor Waller)
A message from Student Body President Connor Waller
Alaina Jewell said the oceans off the Osa Peninsula offered scenic views and whale sightings for those out boating. (Courtesy of Alaina Jewell)
Huntington to howling monkeys: Marshall student’s transformative summer abroad
Brad Smith (Courtesy of Marshall University)
Welcome back from President Brad Smith
Marshall University held an introductory press conference for Harrison on July 30. (Courtesy of HerdZone)
Gerald J. Harrison hired as athletic director
More in SPOTLIGHT
Scenes from the football game between the University of Georgia and Marshall University at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. Georgia won 45-7. (Ethan Greene, The Red and Black)
The Bulldogs send the Herd to the pound in 45-7 loss.
No. 2 Marshall Men's Soccer took on No. 12 Virginia Tech at home Friday evening. (Courtesy of Jay Slack)
Herd soccer ties in top-15 showdown against Hokies
Baylee Parsons
Dear freshmen, it’s okay not to know
Marshall Football secured a record of 10-3 last season.
Herd football prepares for battle against Bulldogs
Heritage Farm, located on Harvey Road off I-64, offers a number of activities and museums for all ages.
Postcards from The Parthenon: Heritage Farm
A figure sculpture made of recycled paper and an upcycled frame by Kal Anna
Take what you need, leave what you don’t: The connection between art and recycling
More in Staff
Many students face difficulties readjusting to campus life after summer break.
Lost your routine? Here’s how the Counseling Center says to find it
The School of Health and Movement Sciences is located in Gullickson Hall.
School of Health and Movement Sciences to expand student opportunities
Study rooms in Twin Towers are now fully furnished as temporary dorm rooms.
RA roommates, study room renovations among temporary housing plans
Caleb Ferguson is pictured attending Marshall Day at the Capitol in Charleston on March 4, 2025. (Courtesy of Caleb Ferguson)
Internship spotlight: Senator Capito's office
The Diamond Back offers hills and thrills for park-goers.
Postcards from The Parthenon: Kings Island
Kaitlyn Fleming is a senior at Marshall and The Parthenon’s managing editor
Gen Z needs books now more than ever
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal