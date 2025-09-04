Fears and firsts: Freshmen begin to navigate campus life

Freshman year is supposedly a time of excitement and high expectations, but what exactly are those expectations?

With more than 2,000 new freshman faces appearing across Marshall University, the campus has officially geared up for the Fall 2025 Semester, and the class of 2029 is ready to take on the experience.

It hasn’t even been two weeks of campus life for some first-year students, but for many, they’ve already gotten a sense of what their future at Marshall might be like.

“I thought it’d be pretty awkward coming in and trying to meet new people with new classes, but it’s been pretty smooth and really welcoming,” freshman Drew Plantz said.

Story continues below advertisement

Plantz said, “Not many expectations. Just to sort of meet new people, get a part of new clubs, like Campus Collective, and try to find a new church.”

The pressures of maintaining a vibrant social life, keeping up with coursework and trying to enjoy every moment weigh heavily on many students’ shoulders, freshman or not.

Macee Fragale, freshman and international affairs major, said she came to Marshall with hopes to build new friendships.

“I thought I would make a lot more friends by now,” Fragale said, “but I’m kind of just sticking by myself, hanging around. But as far as classes go, I really enjoy them. That, so far, is really good, but I’m hoping I can make more friends throughout the year.”

Although freshmen like Fragale and Plantz are adjusting to campus life, some older students said their experiences at Marshall have helped them grow as individuals and build confidence.

Junior psychology major Zenna Zwoll remembers her freshman experience as a learning curve and reflects on the patience many freshmen may discover they need as they settle into college life.

“I was definitely nervous because I came from such a small school,” Zwoll said, “so, I definitely thought there was going to be, I think, way more people than I anticipated there actually being. So, that’s kind of a different take on it.”

Marshall is much more of a community than she thought it would be, she said.

“I see people that I recognize more often than I ever thought I would,” she said. “So, it’s more community-based than I ever thought it was going to be.”

Her advice to newcomers is, “There’s definitely a big freshman class, and I hear that it is just going to get bigger, but don’t let that shy you away from anything because you’re going to know people from everywhere and from every class,” she said. “You’re just going to familiarize yourself with everybody.”

Holly Belmont can be contacted at [email protected].