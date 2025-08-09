Gerald J. Harrison hired as athletic director

Marshall Athletics recently announced Gerald J. Harrison as the university’s new director of athletics, making him the 23rd athletic director in Marshall Athletics history.

“I could not be more excited to be a member of The Herd and the Huntington community,” Harrison said. “Thank you to President Brad D. Smith, the Board of Governors and the selection committee for entrusting me with this incredible opportunity. I’m honored to stand on the shoulders of so many great leaders and work together to use our rich tradition and history to build a bright future, not just for Marshall Athletics, but for the entire university and our community.”

“(He’s) someone who’s a strategic thinker,” University President Brad D. Smith said. “Thinks over multiple time horizons. Someone who drives for results, establishes bold goals, figures out the priorities and resources them.”

Harrison previously spent seven years at Austin Peay State University serving as the director of athletics.

The Austin Peay Governors’ sports programs saw success on and off the field, winning 13 championships while boasting 16 consecutive semesters with a student athlete GPA of 3.0 or higher.

Prior to his time at Austin Peay, Harrison served as the senior associate director of athletics with internal affairs at Duke University between 2014 and 2018. He also served as the university’s associate director of athletics for human resources from 2009 to 2015 and as assistant director, helping with football development.

Additionally, Harrison served as the director of high school relations at the University of Tennessee from 2005 to 2008.

“Thank you, Herd Nation, for the warm and passionate welcome to Huntington and (Marshall). We already feel the energy,” Harrison said on his social media. “Our family is excited to begin this next chapter, and together we will do something extraordinary.”

Harrison is preceded in his position as director of athletics by Christian Spears, whose contract was not renewed by the university.

