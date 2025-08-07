Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

School of Health and Movement Sciences to expand student opportunities

Baylee Parsons, Executive Editor
August 7, 2025
Baylee Parsons
The School of Health and Movement Sciences is located in Gullickson Hall.

Although athletic training, exercise science and biomechanics students typically study changes within the body, this semester, it is their school that will be undergoing change. 

The College of Health Professions’ School of Kinesiology has recently been rebranded as the School of Health and Movement Sciences, encompassing the school’s integration of physical activity, health and wellness in its disciplines. 

Gary McIlvain, the associate dean of the College of Health Professions, said the driving force behind this change was the program’s pursuit of an accreditation for strength and conditioning.

“The strength and conditioning accreditation is a couple years old, and I think they’re one of the things moving through a standard of care and training because there’s some massive injuries that can happen to athletes when they’re using very high weights,” McIlvain said.

Story continues below advertisement

Beginning in 2030, students looking to gain their Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist credential will be required to have graduated from an accredited program, McIlvain said.

While the School of Health and Movement Sciences is still on its way to receiving the accreditation, McIlvain said he looks for it to be completed in December. Strength and Conditioning will also be added as a major at both the undergraduate and graduate level in the school.

A former athletic trainer himself, McIlvain said the school has seen success with its previously-accredited athletic training program, which is a 3+2 program. 

“They can finish both in five years with nothing else completed, as long as you’re eligible to go into the appropriate coursework without remedial work,” the associate dean said.

“So, it’s moving them through to the master’s degree quicker because other schools, you finish an undergrad degree and then do two years master’s year-round, and the cost is vastly different,” he added.

As for the current cohort of graduate athletic training students, McIlvain said there are 23, although the national average is 8. 

One of these students is Monica Thompson, an 18-year-old from Wellston, Ohio, who just began her journey at Marshall last summer.

Having graduated high school with an associate’s degree from Rio Grande University and several certifications in sports medicine, Thompson promptly finished her undergraduate degree in athletic training and is now on her way to receiving her master’s.

“It was a team effort, for sure,” Thompson said. “Dr. McIlvain, I remember when I started, he was like, ‘Oh, crap, you’re going to be so young when you’re graduating, so we’ve got to get this ball rolling.’”

Thompson said the ball could not have rolled without the support system she has built within the School of Health and Movement Sciences, all of whom have helped her navigate scheduling, applying and graduating – all of which she has done or will do before she turns 21.

“I was excited but also very worried because I’ll be working with kids that are my age at my school, so these people probably know me from sports I’ve played,” she said. “But I am very grateful for everyone that has done this for me, allowed me to get this far, because it’s an amazing thing to accomplish at such a young age.”

McIlvain said a major in the School of Health and Movement Sciences would be suitable for students, like Thompson, who are self-motivated and inspired by hands-on learning, as many of the classes have lab components.

“They’re doing these things to take what they’ve studied from the book and put it in real life,” he said. “Well, ‘How does it actually happen?’ ‘How does it actually present when a person talks about it versus what the book told me?’”

Aside from the cost of the program, the real-world experiences students can receive in the classroom are what sets Marshall’s program apart from others, McIlvain said. 

More information on the majors within the School of Health and Movement Sciences can be found on its current webpage, https://www.marshall.edu/kinesiology/.

Baylee Parsons can be contacted at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in NEWS
Study rooms in Twin Towers are now fully furnished as temporary dorm rooms.
RA roommates, study room renovations among temporary housing plans
Caleb Ferguson is pictured attending Marshall Day at the Capitol in Charleston on March 4, 2025. (Courtesy of Caleb Ferguson)
Internship spotlight: Senator Capito's office
(L to R): Waylon Smith, Beyonce Carter and Caroline Powell can be found leading groups through orientation this summer. (Courtesy of Marshall University)
A day in the life of an orientation leader
The Bushel & Peck sign welcomes visitors from the top of the hill.
A dream in bloom: Bushel & Peck’s local escape
The Marshall Counseling Center, located in Prichard Hall, offers free counseling services to all Marshall students.
Mental health doesn't take a summer break
Anne Marie Casey began her tenure at Marshall at the beginning of July. (Courtesy of Marshall University)
Get to know W.V.'s first library science director
More in SPOTLIGHT
The Diamond Back offers hills and thrills for park-goers.
Postcards from The Parthenon: Kings Island
Kaitlyn Fleming is a senior at Marshall and The Parthenon’s managing editor
Gen Z needs books now more than ever
The Herd fell short of its second national soccer title 2-1 in “Golden Goal” overtime to the Vermont Catamounts. (Courtesy of HerdZone)
Marshall Men’s and Women’s Soccer schedules released
The Blues Society wrapping up the final day of the Appalachian Blues Festival
Huntington Blues Society honors the genre with Appalachian Blues Festival
Marshall graduate Samantha Taylor selling her pottery pieces at the Downtown Art Walk
Creativity continues to grow outside of Marshall soil
The Coal Cats may be out of the Appalachian League playoff race, but the community still shows up to support the team.
Coal Cats look to finish the season strong with final home stand
More in Staff
Soleil Woolard
Surviving should not be the standard
Downtown Parkersburg features a variety of shops, murals and eats.
Postcards from The Parthenon: Parkersburg
Chloe resides in her “Pawffice” every Tuesday and Thursday.
Therapy dogs are ready for students to return, owners say
The Lewis College of Business will be sponsoring the new program.
ZinnStarter program to support student entrepreneurs
Cicero Fain speaking with members of the Appalachian Heritage Freedom Tour. (Courtesy of the Appalachian Heritage Freedom Tour)
Underground Railroad Markers to acknowledge the story of Black West Virginia
TJ West, author of “Country Road Romance.”
A Q&A on queer identity in Appalachia: Inside TJ West's 'Country Road Romance'
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal