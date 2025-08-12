Marshall University's Student Newspaper

Huntington to howling monkeys: Marshall student’s transformative summer abroad

Kaitlyn Fleming, Managing Editor
August 12, 2025
Alaina Jewell said the oceans off the Osa Peninsula offered scenic views and whale sightings for those out boating. (Courtesy of Alaina Jewell)

Four a.m. wake-up calls and singing monkeys were part of the typical classroom routine for one Marshall senior this summer. 

Alaina Jewell, who majors in natural resources and recreational management and criminal justice, spent a 15-day stint on the Osa Conservation Campus, located on Costa Rica’s southern peninsula, the Osa Peninsula. 

“We spent quite a bit of time out in the field observing primates and studying them,” Jewell said. “I remember one morning I saw a mother monkey breastfeeding, and it just felt like you were constantly seeing life changing things like that.”

In between those moments that “changed everything,” for Jewell, she said the days at the conservation were filled with hard work. 

“I truly was not expecting just how much work we would be doing,” Jewell said. “Even though it was unexpected, I was truly grateful for all the experiences we got to have in the field.”

Alaina Jewell said several people studying at the Osa Conservation Campus witnessed the hatching of baby sea turtles. (Courtesy of Alaina Jewell)

Through the process of field work, Jewell said she realized she is often her toughest critic. 

“I was the person who was the hardest on myself while I was away,” Jewell said. “I struggled to give myself grace, but everyone I was with was unfailingly kind to me.”

In addition to the lengthy field work, Jewell said while she did not know anyone going into the trip, she felt truly bonded over their shared experiences. 

“There was one day that we went out on a boat and actually saw whales,” Jewell said. “That was just something that changed us all and that we will never forget.”

Having never traveled by plane before her journey to Costa Rica, Jewell said her time abroad was deeply transformative in terms of her education. 

“In the United States, you’d have to go to a zoo to see these types of animals—and they may not even be at the zoo,” Jewell said. “At the conservation, they were right in our backyard.”

Despite Jewell’s eye-opening experiences, she said there was one small caveat through her immersion in the conservation. 

“It sounds very first world but it was challenging with no air conditioning,” Jewell said. “I was definitely very appreciative of it when I got back.”

While the conservation may not have had access to air conditioning, she appreciated the area’s walkability and occasional solitude. 

“In the United States, I think we are so used to being surrounded by people all the time,” Jewell said. “We were definitely isolated a lot which allowed you some time to think and be with yourself and with nature which was nice.”

“Compared to Huntington, the city was very walkable, and we would walk into town to get dinner,” Jewell added.

As for the menu in Costa Rica, Jewell said she fully prepared to have aversions to most of the meal offerings but was, instead, pleasantly surprised. 

“All of the food was insanely fresh,” Jewell said. “I really loved these chicken tacos, topped with plantain chips. It is definitely a meal I think about at least once a day.”

Though her time abroad has ended, Jewell said she’s taking her experiences with her to Huntington and beyond. 

Kaitlyn Fleming can be contacted at [email protected].

