Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Coal Cats look to finish the season strong with final home stand

Nate Harrah, Sports Editor
July 22, 2025
Nate Harrah
The Coal Cats may be out of the Appalachian League playoff race, but the community still shows up to support the team.

The Tri-State Coal Cats are entering the final week of the season with a six-game homestand where each night will feature themed nights for this last home stretch.

Tuesday’s game was country night featuring a pregame performance by local musician Rob McNurlin. Wednesday’s game will be Major Leaguer’s night with former MLB players Don “Donnie” Robinson, 1979 world series champion and three-time Silver Slugger award winner; Rick Reed, two time all-star and Huntington native; and former MLB umpire Greg Gibson. Thursday is Military appreciation night, where veterans will have free admission. Friday will be Christmas in July, a special holiday-themed game. Saturday will be Marshall University appreciation day, when Marshall employees get in for free, and Sunday is fan appreciation night, where the Coal Cats team will give away 300 team pictures.

Tickets for these games can be bought on the Coal Cats website or at the ticket stands at Jack Cook Field, where Marshall Baseball plays during its regular season. 

In other Coal Cat-related news, 2024 Appalachian League All-Star Logan Poteet has become the first Tri-State Coal Cat to be selected in the MLB Draft. The Chicago Cubs selected him in the 17th round of the draft as the 511th overall pick.

Story continues below advertisement

The Tri-State Coal Cats play for the Appalachian League. The Appalachian League is a collegiate summer baseball league designed for rising freshmen and sophomores using wooden bats. Its season runs from June through August. The league is part of Major League Baseball and USA Baseball’s Prospect Development Pipeline. 


Nate Harrah can be contacted at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Baseball
The Coal Cats are fourth in the Appalachian East Division and 3.5 games back from first place.
Coal Cats return home after a roller coaster of a road trip
The Black Bears have been a team since 2015. The Black Bears are also the MLB Draft League champions in 2022 and 2023. (Courtesy of MLB Draft League and West Virginia Black Bears)
West Virginia Black Bears still in the hunt after rough loss
The Coal Cats play at the Jack Cook Field, Marshall Baseball's home stadium.
Coal Cats suffer come-from-behind defeat in home opening contest
Even though the team lost the series, each game featured close scores, being one run apart.
Baseball wins the final battle, loses the war against the Trojans
Tyler Kamerer hit .384 in the series with a double and 2 RBI in the series.
Baseball ties series against Georgia Tech
Ethan Murdoch led The Herd with a .462 batting average with six hits in 13 at bats with seven RBI and three homers.
Baseball fails to win in opening series against Hawaii’s Rainbow Warriors
More in SPORTS
As the 2025 season quickly approaches, the Marshall Football team spends its days in the weight room (pictured: Tariq Montgomery).
GALLERY: Marshall Football lifts its way to the top
Over 100 local kids trained with Marshall Men's Basketball at the Corny Jackson Basketball Camp June 30 through July 2.
GALLERY: Corny Jackson Camp prepares next generation of the Herd
Football looks to have strong starts like previous seasons, having not lost an season opening game since the 2013 season.
Several Marshall football games given game times
Jackson first started working with the Herd since the 2017-2018 season under former head coach Dan D’Antoni.
Marshall head coach extended until 2030
Kylie Fisher, Sophia Hurrion, Aisling McGrane and Emma Vanderheyden were honored in a pre-match ceremony against the Texas State Bobcats for Senior Day where they swept them in all six finished matches.
Tennis wraps up regular season: looks forward to SBC Tournament
Although Red Dawson’s time as a part of Marshall’s coaching staff led to a record of only 7-30-1, his influence at Marshall means more than just a record.
New football endowment named after ‘Marshall Legend’
More in SPOTLIGHT
Soleil Woolard
Surviving should not be the standard
Downtown Parkersburg features a variety of shops, murals and eats.
Postcards from The Parthenon: Parkersburg
Chloe resides in her “Pawffice” every Tuesday and Thursday.
Therapy dogs are ready for students to return, owners say
The Lewis College of Business will be sponsoring the new program.
ZinnStarter program to support student entrepreneurs
Cicero Fain speaking with members of the Appalachian Heritage Freedom Tour. (Courtesy of the Appalachian Heritage Freedom Tour)
Underground Railroad Markers to acknowledge the story of Black West Virginia
TJ West, author of “Country Road Romance.”
A Q&A on queer identity in Appalachia: Inside TJ West's 'Country Road Romance'
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal