Coal Cats look to finish the season strong with final home stand

The Tri-State Coal Cats are entering the final week of the season with a six-game homestand where each night will feature themed nights for this last home stretch.

Tuesday’s game was country night featuring a pregame performance by local musician Rob McNurlin. Wednesday’s game will be Major Leaguer’s night with former MLB players Don “Donnie” Robinson, 1979 world series champion and three-time Silver Slugger award winner; Rick Reed, two time all-star and Huntington native; and former MLB umpire Greg Gibson. Thursday is Military appreciation night, where veterans will have free admission. Friday will be Christmas in July, a special holiday-themed game. Saturday will be Marshall University appreciation day, when Marshall employees get in for free, and Sunday is fan appreciation night, where the Coal Cats team will give away 300 team pictures.

Tickets for these games can be bought on the Coal Cats website or at the ticket stands at Jack Cook Field, where Marshall Baseball plays during its regular season.

In other Coal Cat-related news, 2024 Appalachian League All-Star Logan Poteet has become the first Tri-State Coal Cat to be selected in the MLB Draft. The Chicago Cubs selected him in the 17th round of the draft as the 511th overall pick.

Story continues below advertisement

The Tri-State Coal Cats play for the Appalachian League. The Appalachian League is a collegiate summer baseball league designed for rising freshmen and sophomores using wooden bats. Its season runs from June through August. The league is part of Major League Baseball and USA Baseball’s Prospect Development Pipeline.



Nate Harrah can be contacted at [email protected].