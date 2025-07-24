Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Get to know W.V.’s first library science director

Baylee Parsons, Executive Editor
July 24, 2025
Anne Marie Casey began her tenure at Marshall at the beginning of July. (Courtesy of Marshall University)

Although the new director of the School of Library Science never imagined her career would bring her to West Virginia, she always knew she had a passion for libraries – a passion which she said she is excited to bring to Marshall University.

“I think I was born a librarian,” Anne Marie Casey said. “I wanted to know about information from the time I was a little kid, so going into this field made total sense to me.”

“I feel like my goal in life is to connect people with the proper information and training other people to be able to do that has sort of been a mission rather than a job,” she added.

Having officially retired as the library director at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 2023, Casey only intends to serve as the school’s director until January, when the Master of Science in Library Science program launches.

Story continues below advertisement

Over the next five months, though, Casey will be working to recruit a permanent director for the School of Library Sciences, regularly meeting with others involved in the program and attending conferences to raise awareness for the library science degree, which is exclusive to Marshall in the state of West Virginia.

With a four-decade-long career in academia and librarianship that has taken her across the country, Casey said she looks forward to seeing the change the MSLS degree will bring to this state.

“There is a shortage in West Virginia but primarily in the public library system,” she said. “There’s 660 employees in 171 public libraries, but only 12% of them have the master’s degree – the master of library science – which technically, in our field, qualifies you to use the term librarian.”

Casey said the MSLS degree is essentially designed for those who are already working in public libraries. Depending on their area of interest, the degree will provide them with the knowledge necessary to hone their skills and potentially move up in the profession.

Students interested in back-of-the-house duties, for instance, will learn the best practices for acquiring materials for the library and providing access to them, while students interested in front-of-the-house duties will be trained to know what resources are available at the moment and what resources best suit a patron’s needs, she said.

Overall, Casey said earning a degree in library science is about much more than just reading every book on the shelf.

“The field of library science is one in which we learn about our community,” she said.

“It’s really a social science. How do I learn how to speak to you? How do I learn how to get the right materials that are available for you and have the material there so when you need to find it, you can find it – even if it’s at 2:00 in the morning and the doors are closed,” she added.

Reading may not be everything to the degree, but Casey said it is, of course, an important part of her life.

“I would say my favorite of all time is ‘The Lord of the Rings,’” the library director said. “I’ve probably read it 20 times.”

Aside from reading, Casey said she also enjoys traveling and baking, and she maintains a consulting business where she works with the Florida Library Association, helping with strategic planning.

Although she will remain in her Florida home during her stint as the library school’s director, Casey said she looks forward to her trips to West Virginia and hopes to explore the state more. She would also like to teach for Marshall’s program once it has a permanent director. 

Baylee Parsons can be contacted at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in NEWS
Chloe resides in her “Pawffice” every Tuesday and Thursday.
Therapy dogs are ready for students to return, owners say
The Lewis College of Business will be sponsoring the new program.
ZinnStarter program to support student entrepreneurs
Cicero Fain speaking with members of the Appalachian Heritage Freedom Tour. (Courtesy of the Appalachian Heritage Freedom Tour)
Underground Railroad Markers to acknowledge the story of Black West Virginia
University First Lady Alys Smith founded the program and will be guiding the leadership team. (Courtesy of Marshall University)
Marshall launches new mentoring program for female students
The downtown patrol officers will be on duty from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. (Courtesy of The City of Huntington)
City launches new patrol initiative amid public safety concerns
The Greenbrier was founded in 1778 and has evolved into one of West Virginia's most luxurious resorts.
The cost of ‘Almost Heaven’
More in SPOTLIGHT
Marshall graduate Samantha Taylor selling her pottery pieces at the Downtown Art Walk
Creativity continues to grow outside of Marshall soil
The Coal Cats may be out of the Appalachian League playoff race, but the community still shows up to support the team.
Coal Cats look to finish the season strong with final home stand
Soleil Woolard
Surviving should not be the standard
Downtown Parkersburg features a variety of shops, murals and eats.
Postcards from The Parthenon: Parkersburg
As the 2025 season quickly approaches, the Marshall Football team spends its days in the weight room (pictured: Tariq Montgomery).
GALLERY: Marshall Football lifts its way to the top
Over 100 local kids trained with Marshall Men's Basketball at the Corny Jackson Basketball Camp June 30 through July 2.
GALLERY: Corny Jackson Camp prepares next generation of the Herd
More in Staff
TJ West, author of “Country Road Romance.”
A Q&A on queer identity in Appalachia: Inside TJ West's 'Country Road Romance'
Ashton Pack
Washington wants to dumb us down
The Marshall Food Pantry is currently located at 1802 6th Ave. (Courtesy of Marshall Food Pantry)
School's out, food pantry's still in
Football looks to have strong starts like previous seasons, having not lost an season opening game since the 2013 season.
Several Marshall football games given game times
Jackson first started working with the Herd since the 2017-2018 season under former head coach Dan D’Antoni.
Marshall head coach extended until 2030
A painting featured at the "Don't Say Gay" art exhibit.
Queer art in Huntington highlights individuality
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal