Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

A day in the life of an orientation leader

Baylee Parsons, Executive Editor
July 30, 2025
(L to R): Waylon Smith, Beyonce Carter and Caroline Powell can be found leading groups through orientation this summer. (Courtesy of Marshall University)

As hundreds of incoming freshmen prepare to arrive on Marshall’s campus for orientation, a much smaller group of students is already there, preparing to make their introduction to the university as memorable as possible.

Beyonce Carter is one of a handful of students who is tasked with guiding new students and their families around campus this summer. During the semester, one might recognize her as a social work student, but over the summer, she is known as an orientation leader.

While some students may be working the late-night shift to make money while school is not in session, Carter’s day starts early and – since her face is one of the first to greet newcomers upon their arrival – with a smile. 

“I’m very much a people’s person,” Carter said. “I can pretty much talk to anyone and make new friends with anyone, so I think of orientation as a way to do that.”

Story continues below advertisement

After making a few new friends and helping them get their day started, Carter heads over to the Performing Arts Center for the first event of the day: the student panel discussion.

Sitting in front of a large crowd of unfamiliar faces may seem daunting for some, but this senior student said she thinks of her position as a platform for simply sharing her story.

“I don’t even see it as a job, you know?” Carter said. “I’m just telling the truth about Marshall. I’m letting them know my experience, so there’s not really many nerves or much pressure that comes with it because it really is my true experience.”

“I really have come to love Marshall, so I want everyone to have that same experience as well,” she added.

The rest of Carter’s day consists of everything from leading students to get their schedules to helping set up their IDs to taking them on a campus tour to her favorite part of the day, the recently added trivia game in which groups compete to find out who knows the most about Marshall.

However, orientation is not just a one-day event for the leaders, as Carter said preparation begins far in advance.

“For student workers working at the Welcome Center, we start making bags and buttons for students about a couple months before orientation even starts, so it’s an all summer thing for us,” she said.

Orientation leaders also spend the time leading up to orientation in training with different resources on campus in order to answer the many questions that come their way when new students and parents arrive, Carter said.

Embodying the university’s values is perhaps the largest part of the job, yet Carter said it’s something that isn’t necessarily taught. 

“We’re a big family here at Marshall, so we’re giving them that big Marshall family welcome and making sure they’re ready for the next four years.”

Baylee Parsons can be contacted at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Features
The Bushel & Peck sign welcomes visitors from the top of the hill.
A dream in bloom: Bushel & Peck’s local escape
Chloe resides in her “Pawffice” every Tuesday and Thursday.
Therapy dogs are ready for students to return, owners say
The Greenbrier was founded in 1778 and has evolved into one of West Virginia's most luxurious resorts.
The cost of ‘Almost Heaven’
A painting featured at the "Don't Say Gay" art exhibit.
Queer art in Huntington highlights individuality
Demolition on Holderby Hall began earlier this month.
Holderby comes down, but its stories stand tall
The New River Gorge Bridge is a steel arch bridge spanning 3,030 feet long over the New River Gorge.
Postcards from The Parthenon: New River Gorge
More in NEWS
The Marshall Counseling Center, located in Prichard Hall, offers free counseling services to all Marshall students.
Mental health doesn't take a summer break
Anne Marie Casey began her tenure at Marshall at the beginning of July. (Courtesy of Marshall University)
Get to know W.V.'s first library science director
The Lewis College of Business will be sponsoring the new program.
ZinnStarter program to support student entrepreneurs
Cicero Fain speaking with members of the Appalachian Heritage Freedom Tour. (Courtesy of the Appalachian Heritage Freedom Tour)
Underground Railroad Markers to acknowledge the story of Black West Virginia
University First Lady Alys Smith founded the program and will be guiding the leadership team. (Courtesy of Marshall University)
Marshall launches new mentoring program for female students
The downtown patrol officers will be on duty from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. (Courtesy of The City of Huntington)
City launches new patrol initiative amid public safety concerns
More in SPOTLIGHT
The Herd fell short of its second national soccer title 2-1 in “Golden Goal” overtime to the Vermont Catamounts. (Courtesy of HerdZone)
Marshall Men’s and Women’s Soccer schedules released
The Blues Society wrapping up the final day of the Appalachian Blues Festival
Huntington Blues Society honors the genre with Appalachian Blues Festival
Marshall graduate Samantha Taylor selling her pottery pieces at the Downtown Art Walk
Creativity continues to grow outside of Marshall soil
The Coal Cats may be out of the Appalachian League playoff race, but the community still shows up to support the team.
Coal Cats look to finish the season strong with final home stand
Soleil Woolard
Surviving should not be the standard
Downtown Parkersburg features a variety of shops, murals and eats.
Postcards from The Parthenon: Parkersburg
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal