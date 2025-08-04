Marshall University's Student Newspaper

Internship spotlight: Senator Capito’s office

Ashton Pack, News Editor
August 4, 2025
Caleb Ferguson is pictured attending Marshall Day at the Capitol in Charleston on March 4, 2025. (Courtesy of Caleb Ferguson)

After interning for a United States senator this summer, one Marshall student said the experience has helped him become a more informed citizen and greatly improved his ability to civically engage with the government.

“I’m learning a ton. You learn something new every day,” said Caleb Ferguson, a sophomore majoring in political science and summer intern for Senator Shelley Moore Capito’s Charleston office. “The TV is always on C-SPAN. Constituents are calling in regarding pieces of legislation, and in order to effectively respond to their questions or to help them out, we have to be fluent in what the bill says or what a piece of legislation says.”

Ferguson said he was surprised by the fluidity and fast, changing pace of interning with the government.

“Something that surprised me is how each day is something new,” Ferguson said. “What I mean by that is you’re dealing with something new every day, you have to stay on top of it, or otherwise, you’re going to struggle. That was probably the most eye-opening thing to me, is how fluid and how fast politics moves now.”

Story continues below advertisement

Learning more about the state and how the various levels of government work together has been Ferguson’s favorite part of his internship experience so far.

“Being able to take trips around West Virginia learning what the state has to offer,” Ferguson said. “What the government is doing to help constituents in the state, whether it be on the federal level, state level or local level. The senator’s office, which I didn’t realize, is in constant communication with these different levels of government, and they’re all working together to achieve a common goal. Being able to go out in the field and see stuff like that is really cool to see.”

Ferguson said he’s become a better citizen because of his internship due to how much he has to constantly educate himself on the issues facing our government and how the people of the state are feeling about them.

“You have to stay on top of the issues. You know what’s going on in the government constantly, what they’re talking about, what the news is reporting, what people are concerned about,” Ferguson said. “Not only are you staying up to date on public opinion, but you’re staying plugged into the process. Not only does that make you informed, that makes you a better citizen, right?”

Alongside the feeling that he’s becoming a better citizen, Ferguson said the internship also gives him a sense of serving the public.

“You’re kind of doing a civic duty, right? You’re serving others in a way, because this is obviously in the public sphere,” Ferguson said. “People are calling in needing help with public services, and so you’re helping them with with, you know, maybe they’re struggling with some bureaucratic issues like if they can’t get ahold of a department or they can’t get the necessary payment they need, so just kind of helping them in that aspect, too, is great.”

Additionally, Ferguson said the experience has also made him a better student because of how much information and history he’s learning about during the experience.

“The Senate is a very historical body, and there’s a lot of information for us to read through, to research. We’re learning every day. As a student, that’s what you do: you learn,” Ferguson said. “This internship keeps you plugged in on the issues. It forces you to stay up to date on what’s going on, and it allows you to learn so much.”

Ferguson said the opportunity to intern for a United States senator is unbeatable for anyone who’s interested in government or public service.

“There’s really no better opportunity out there for students that are interested in government or interested in politics or are just interested in public service than working for a senator,” Ferguson said. “It’s a really awesome opportunity to engage with the public and to engage with people that have been doing this for years who know how government works.”

Ashton Pack can be contacted at [email protected].

