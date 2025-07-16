Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Therapy dogs are ready for students to return, owners say

Baylee Parsons, Executive Editor
July 16, 2025
Baylee Parsons
Chloe resides in her “Pawffice” every Tuesday and Thursday.

While the start of the semester may be a dreaded time for some, just the thought of it has others wagging their tails.

The therapy dogs of MU Paws may be on a break from their regular duties this summer, but some of them are still spending time on a campus that their owners say they can’t wait to see filled with students once again.

“We actually had to go in the residence halls for something, and she was looking around like she missed the students, and she knew they weren’t there,” said Mary Thompson, the handler of Chloe, the 13-year-old dachshund who comforts the residents of Freshman North when school is in session. 

With Thompson working in the Center for Student Success year-round, Chloe has spent her summer break only slightly less busy than normal; every Tuesday through Thursday, she accompanies her owner to work, cuddling up in a small bed beside her desk, with “Paw-ffice Hours” from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in East Hall 229.

Story continues below advertisement

Mistie Bibbee, the director of Housing and Residence Life, said the rest of the dogs – including her own – are enjoying a well-deserved break until Week of Welcome. 

As the handler of Luna and the owner of potential-future-therapy dog Sunny, Bibbee said, “She likes to come to campus, and she likes to do the appointments, but it is very tiring for the dogs. She’ll go home today, and the puppy will be like, ‘Let’s go,’ and she’s going to be like, ‘I’m so tired.’ And you’re trying to do this five days a week.” 

Luna enjoys assisting her “patients” and chasing squirrels. (Courtesy of Mistie Bibbee)

With fewer  people on campus during the summer, Bibbee said the dogs only come to campus when they are requested for events from the beginning of May to the middle of August. 

To determine who’s leashing-up and heading to campus, Bibbee said there are several factors that go into the volunteer-run program made up of both faculty-member and community-member handlers.

“They’ll look at the event to determine if they think their dog is the right fit for the event because each of the dogs have a different personality,” she said. “And then if they feel like their dogs are the right fit, then they’ll also look at the date and time of the event.”

“We work our best to try to have a team available for every event we get a request for,” she added.

Although the days can be tiring, Bibbee said Luna, like Chloe, loves to be on campus.

“Each time that I’ve brought her back to campus this summer, she’s just been excited to come back and see people and just get the pets. She also likes  to chase the squirrels,” she said.

For Chloe, the work doesn’t always end once the clock hits 4:30 p.m. After hours, Thompson described her as a farm dog who stays on “rodent patrol,” not letting her age slow her down. 

Thompson said Chloe’s summer evenings are also spent relaxing, enjoying the warm weather, having treats and playing with the three other dogs and one cat in their family.

Although no vacations are currently planned, Bibbee said Luna is perfectly content spending her summer running around her grandpa’s large, fenced-in yard and wrestling with her five-and-a-half-month-old sister, Sunny.

As the handlers and the dogs look toward the upcoming fall semester, Bibbee said she expects to have nine dogs in the MU Paws program, with about five regularly on the main campus.

Bibbee also said her goal is to continue on a similar schedule with Paws in the Halls, after receiving a strong response rate from students over the past year.

Baylee Parsons can be contacted at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in CAMPUS LIFE
Tri Sigma leaders step up mid-semester to fill key roles
Hannah McCorkle (left) and Tayler Poe (right) at their RA Banquet in April. (Courtesy of Tayler Poe).
Greek Life and RA life: Marshall students learn to juggle it all
MU Paws utilizes therapy dogs to help students destress with a little bit of puppy love. (Courtesy of MU Paws).
MU Paws offers support animals for students to be 'pawsitively' stress-free
The event raised awareness for men's mental health (Courtesy of Sigma Alpha Epsilon via Instagram)
Philanthropy event "Mo Wash" makes a splash
Affording college in today’s economy: Students juggle jobs, stress
Sigma Phi Epsilon serves up spaghetti for a cause
More in Features
The Greenbrier was founded in 1778 and has evolved into one of West Virginia's most luxurious resorts.
The cost of ‘Almost Heaven’
A painting featured at the "Don't Say Gay" art exhibit.
Queer art in Huntington highlights individuality
Demolition on Holderby Hall began earlier this month.
Holderby comes down, but its stories stand tall
The New River Gorge Bridge is a steel arch bridge spanning 3,030 feet long over the New River Gorge.
Postcards from The Parthenon: New River Gorge
Carl and Anna Mummert enjoy a healthy work-life balance spending quiet evenings together. (Courtesy of Anna Mummert)
Couples on Campus: The Mummerts
A photo of the Cox family taken on the last Father’s Day Sunday before Maribeth was killed now hangs in their home as a cherished memory.
How the Cox family turned pain into purpose
More in SPOTLIGHT
The Lewis College of Business will be sponsoring the new program.
ZinnStarter program to support student entrepreneurs
Cicero Fain speaking with members of the Appalachian Heritage Freedom Tour. (Courtesy of the Appalachian Heritage Freedom Tour)
Underground Railroad Markers to acknowledge the story of Black West Virginia
As the 2025 season quickly approaches, the Marshall Football team spends its days in the weight room (pictured: Tariq Montgomery).
GALLERY: Marshall Football lifts its way to the top
Over 100 local kids trained with Marshall Men's Basketball at the Corny Jackson Basketball Camp June 30 through July 2.
GALLERY: Corny Jackson Camp prepares next generation of the Herd
TJ West, author of “Country Road Romance.”
A Q&A on queer identity in Appalachia: Inside TJ West's 'Country Road Romance'
University First Lady Alys Smith founded the program and will be guiding the leadership team. (Courtesy of Marshall University)
Marshall launches new mentoring program for female students
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal