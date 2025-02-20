Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Potential Spruce Knob name change sparks controversy

Caden Adkins, Opinions & Culture Editor
February 20, 2025

Thirteen West Virginia Delegates introduced House Concurrent Resolution 33 on Feb. 14, a resolution that would lead to the name change of the tallest point in the state, Spruce Knob, to “Trump Mountain” to honor the President’s accomplishments.

Spruce Knob is the highest ridge of the Allegheny Mountains, standing at over 4,800 feet. Located in Pendleton County, the ridge has been the subject of political turmoil over the last few days after a resolution called to rename the mountain to honor President Donald J. Trump. 

The resolution explains that West Virginia’s overwhelming support of President Trump in the 2016, 2020 and 2024 presidential elections and the shared values of freedom, economic prosperity and patriotism are the reasons behind the proposal. Other accomplishments specified within the resolution include deregulation, job growth and border security.

If the resolution is passed, the name change would not immediately go into effect as a specified time of five years following President Trump’s death is required. This is so that the rename would be a “way to honor his enduring influence and connection to the state of West Virginia.”

Following the proposal, public outrage flooded social media and reactions were a mixed bag. West Virginia Delegate Sean Hornbuckle shared his thoughts regarding the resolution in a Facebook post.

“This is why we can’t have nice things,” Hornbuckle said. Many others shared their thoughts on the proposed name change, some calling it “an embarrassment to the state of West Virginia.” 

On the day that the resolution was proposed, Republican Delegate Eric Brooks, who co-sponsored the resolution, took to Facebook to provide some clarity on the name change. He explains in this post that he was initially under the impression that the name change would be an honorary naming, not the complete renaming of a West Virginia landmark. 

“I thought this would be a nice gesture to recognize him,” he said. Brooks has since removed his name as a co-sponsor of the resolution and wants to instead find other ways to honor President Trump and his accomplishments. 

On Feb. 17, Delegate Patrick Lucas made a statement regarding the misinterpretations of House Concurrent Resolution 33, opening with the clarification that the proposal was a resolution and, in fact, not a bill. “Resolutions do not become law,” Lucas said.

In this statement, Lucas explains that when he was handed the resolution to sign, he assumed it was simply to recognize Trump’s accomplishments, as it is not uncommon for newly elected Presidents to receive some sort of recognition from the state legislature. 

Lucas then expressed his regret for the bill, stating that he should have never signed a resolution that he did not fully agree with and subsequently withdrew his name from the resolution.

Lucas denounced the resolution and apologized to the public for his decision. “I was wrong to sign an imperfect resolution that caused fear, anger and division,” he said. 

As it stands, the resolution is currently pending and has not been passed. 

Caden Adkins can be contacted at [email protected].

