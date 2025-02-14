Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Morrisey gives first State of the State Address

Holly Belmont, Staff Reporter
February 14, 2025
Patrick Morrisey giving his first State of the State Address. Photo by Will Price, West Virginia Legislative Photography.

Wednesday, Feb. 12, marked Gov. Patrick Morrisey’s first State of the State address. 

Highlighting key issues for West Virginians, the address focused on the budget deficit, job creation, education and what it takes to become “that shining state in the mountains.” 

“West Virginia will lead with common sense,” Morrisey said. 

Overspending, he said, is a central issue that demands correction in West Virginia, and the “hallmark” of his administration will be fiscal responsibility. 

Story continues below advertisement

“Tonight, I am submitting the ‘Mountain State Comeback Budget,’ a balanced budget which represents a down payment on a multi-year plan to solve our state’s financial challenges,” he said. 

The budget targets waste, abuse and overspending in the system. 

Morrisey has also called on agencies to review spending within departments via Executive Order 4-25. 

West Virginia, as a leading contributor in global energy production, requires workforce empowerment, he said.

“We will be establishing the West Virginia Power Tech Center,” Morrisey said. 

The center will collaborate with key educational institutions, including West Virginia University and Marshall University, and intends to create new opportunities for advanced manufacturing jobs that “provide long term economic security for our state.” 

“Let’s help West Virginia to become the most innovative, aggressive supplier of energy to the growing technology industry,” he said. 

Morrisey cited that West Virginia is ranked 49th in educational attainment. 

“No one should be satisfied with that – no one,” he said. 

“It is one of the reasons why the legislature introduced the Hope Scholarship, which I successfully defended as your attorney general,” Morrisey said. 

The program provides specialized instruction for children who struggle academically. 

He said opening opportunities for parents to choose how their children learn is essential, and the Hope Scholarship allows for that. 

He also said he aims to raise teachers’ salaries to be more competitive with neighboring states.

His administration aims to ensure West Virginians have the lowest income tax of all neighboring states, he said. 

“I want to work with every member of the house and senate to someday make that a reality,” he said. “Now some may question why I want to lower taxes when we’ve just been talking about the inherited shortfall, but the answer to fiscal constraints is not to raise taxes, it’s to cut spending and grow our economy.” 

“We’re going to make West Virginia the most attractive state to live, to work, to play and to do business,” he said. 

Workforce participation, Morrisey said, is the challenge of our time and one he “plans to confront head on.” 

“I’ve directed our workforce team to put together a dynamic jobs portal to identify and help recruit candidates for the job needs we have right now in West Virginia,” Morrisey said. 

Cutting the bureaucratic “red tape” is a priority for Morrisey, saying government efficiency is slowed by numerous regulatory processes for transportation, manufacturing and energy construction. 

“We’re drafting legislation that will create a one-stop shop system for permitting approvals,” Morrisey said. “So, when you want to expand a business or build a manufacturing facility, you come to one office to help coordinate and expedite all the various permits you need to start your project.” 

Morrisey said he believes by implementing his initiatives, a sense of pride will be restored in West Virginia.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the mountain state comeback is here, and it starts right now,” he said. 

Holly Belmont can be contacted at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$535
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in NEWS
Harmony House's day shelter is located on 4th avenue in Huntington.
Harmony House seeks new space for a stronger future
Thompson said this damaged road was the only available route out of her neighborhood in Salt Rock, West Virginia
Student denied university excused absence because of flooding
West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey speaks about executive orders he issued on his first day as governor at a news conference at the State Capitol in Charleston, W.Va. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Leah Willingham)
Key issues to watch in the upcoming legislative session: Budget cuts, DEI, school choice and more
President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office.
Trump’s third week: Rollback on Biden policies and potential Gaza takeover
President Donald Trump signing The Laken Riley Act. Photo by AP News
Trump signs the Laken Riley Act, the first legislation of his second term
The Dancing Thunder performs at football, volleyball and basketball games.
The Dancing Thunder: Where passion meets performance
More in SPOTLIGHT
Brooklyn Ulrich announced 2025 Sun Belt Preseason Player of the Year
Brooklyn Ulrich announced 2025 Sun Belt Preseason Player of the Year
Sen. Grady serves as the chair of education.
Education, future workforce take precedent at Legislative Lookahead
Delegate Hornbuckle is the minority leader for the House of Delegates.
Legislative Lookahead emphasizes a family friendly West Virginia
Macy Saunders and Candace Maynard both in the photo. Photo courtesy of Macy Saunders.
Alpha Chi Omega looks to spring recruitment through philanthropic efforts
The Baileys, courtesy of Bonnie Bailey.
Couples on Campus: The Baileys
New speed radar located at the corner of 3rd Ave. and 20th St.
Marshall student injured in pedestrian accident on 3rd avenue
More in State & Federal News
GALLERY: Legislative Lookahead
GALLERY: Legislative Lookahead
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses media members after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an order to impose stiff tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada and China, in Ottawa, Canada, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. Photo by Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP
Trump’s second week characterized by tariff threats, demands and funding freezes
West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey Courtesy of the Office of the Governor
Gov. Morrisey orders enforcement agencies full compliance with ICE
DEI across state universities
President Donald Trump speaks at the 2025 House Republican Members Conference Dinner at Trump National Doral Miami in Doral, Fla., Jan. 27, 2025.
Trump prioritizes immigration, DEI rollback and government reform in first week
WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey speaks during a news conference at the state Capitol, in Charleston, WV on May 4, 2023.
New governor sets bold agenda: What’s next for West Virginia?
Donate to The Parthenon
$535
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal