Morrisey gives first State of the State Address

Wednesday, Feb. 12, marked Gov. Patrick Morrisey’s first State of the State address.

Highlighting key issues for West Virginians, the address focused on the budget deficit, job creation, education and what it takes to become “that shining state in the mountains.”

“West Virginia will lead with common sense,” Morrisey said.

Overspending, he said, is a central issue that demands correction in West Virginia, and the “hallmark” of his administration will be fiscal responsibility.

“Tonight, I am submitting the ‘Mountain State Comeback Budget,’ a balanced budget which represents a down payment on a multi-year plan to solve our state’s financial challenges,” he said.

The budget targets waste, abuse and overspending in the system.

Morrisey has also called on agencies to review spending within departments via Executive Order 4-25.

West Virginia, as a leading contributor in global energy production, requires workforce empowerment, he said.

“We will be establishing the West Virginia Power Tech Center,” Morrisey said.

The center will collaborate with key educational institutions, including West Virginia University and Marshall University, and intends to create new opportunities for advanced manufacturing jobs that “provide long term economic security for our state.”

“Let’s help West Virginia to become the most innovative, aggressive supplier of energy to the growing technology industry,” he said.

Morrisey cited that West Virginia is ranked 49th in educational attainment.

“No one should be satisfied with that – no one,” he said.

“It is one of the reasons why the legislature introduced the Hope Scholarship, which I successfully defended as your attorney general,” Morrisey said.

The program provides specialized instruction for children who struggle academically.

He said opening opportunities for parents to choose how their children learn is essential, and the Hope Scholarship allows for that.

He also said he aims to raise teachers’ salaries to be more competitive with neighboring states.

His administration aims to ensure West Virginians have the lowest income tax of all neighboring states, he said.

“I want to work with every member of the house and senate to someday make that a reality,” he said. “Now some may question why I want to lower taxes when we’ve just been talking about the inherited shortfall, but the answer to fiscal constraints is not to raise taxes, it’s to cut spending and grow our economy.”

“We’re going to make West Virginia the most attractive state to live, to work, to play and to do business,” he said.

Workforce participation, Morrisey said, is the challenge of our time and one he “plans to confront head on.”

“I’ve directed our workforce team to put together a dynamic jobs portal to identify and help recruit candidates for the job needs we have right now in West Virginia,” Morrisey said.

Cutting the bureaucratic “red tape” is a priority for Morrisey, saying government efficiency is slowed by numerous regulatory processes for transportation, manufacturing and energy construction.

“We’re drafting legislation that will create a one-stop shop system for permitting approvals,” Morrisey said. “So, when you want to expand a business or build a manufacturing facility, you come to one office to help coordinate and expedite all the various permits you need to start your project.”

Morrisey said he believes by implementing his initiatives, a sense of pride will be restored in West Virginia.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the mountain state comeback is here, and it starts right now,” he said.

Holly Belmont can be contacted at [email protected].