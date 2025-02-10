Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Trump signs the Laken Riley Act, the first legislation of his second term

Holly Belmont, Staff Reporter
February 10, 2025
President Donald Trump signing The Laken Riley Act. Photo by AP News
President Donald Trump signing The Laken Riley Act. Photo by AP News

The Laken Riley Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump, is the first legislation implemented in his second term. 

The bill, named after the murdered Georgia nursing student, mandates federal detention of illegal immigrants accused of theft, burglary, assaulting law enforcement and crimes that cause serious bodily injury or death. 

The act passed with bipartisan support from both the House and the Senate, a rarity in Washington. 

“That’s not easy to do,” Trump said. “Laken did it. America will never, ever forget Laken Hope Riley.”

Story continues below advertisement

The signing occurred in the White House east wing, with Riley’s family in attendance. 

Riley, 22, was a University of Georgia nursing student who went out for a run near campus in February 2024. 

Illegal Venezuelan migrant Jose Antonio Ibarra murdered her and left her on a trail. 

He has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. 

Trump and other Republicans blamed former President Joe Biden for her death because Ibarra had been arrested two years prior for illegal entry into the United States. 

“If this act had been the law of the land, he never would have had the opportunity to kill her,” Georgia Republican Rep. Mike Collins said. 

Trump said the law would save “countless” lives and called it an, “Incredible tribute to an unbelievable young lady.” 

During the signing, Riley’s mother, Allyson Phillips, gave a tearful speech in closing. 

“We also want to thank President Trump for the promises he made to us,” she said. “He said he would secure our borders, and that he would never forget about Laken, and he hasn’t. We trust that he will fight for the American people.” 

Her hope moving forward, she said, is that Riley’s life saves others’ lives.  

The president has continued his crackdown on illegal immigration. 

In an earlier press conference, Trump also said he would instruct the departments of Defense and Homeland Security to begin preparations for a 30,000-person migrant facility at Guantanamo Bay. 

He said the facility will “detain the worst criminal illegal aliens threatening the American people.” 

“Some of them are so bad we don’t even trust the countries to hold them because we don’t want them coming back,” Trump said, “so we’re going to send them to Guantanamo.” 

Republicans aim to supply Trump with $100 billion to fund illegal immigration prevention projects. 

Holly Belmont can be contacted at [email protected]

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$535
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in NEWS
Thompson said this damaged road was the only available route out of her neighborhood in Salt Rock, West Virginia
Student denied university excused absence because of flooding
West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey speaks about executive orders he issued on his first day as governor at a news conference at the State Capitol in Charleston, W.Va. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Leah Willingham)
Key issues to watch in the upcoming legislative session: Budget cuts, DEI, school choice and more
President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office.
Trump’s third week: Rollback on Biden policies and potential Gaza takeover
The Dancing Thunder performs at football, volleyball and basketball games.
The Dancing Thunder: Where passion meets performance
Hughart has dedicated many years of service to the university.
After Office Hours: Bravin Hughart
GALLERY: Legislative Lookahead
GALLERY: Legislative Lookahead
More in Staff
Courtesy of HerdZone
Marshall stays in house for new volleyball head coach
Sen. Grady serves as the chair of education.
Education, future workforce take precedent at Legislative Lookahead
The Herd is looking to finish the season strong as February is the final month for Indoor Track & Field
Indoor Track & Field school record broken
The Baileys, courtesy of Bonnie Bailey.
Couples on Campus: The Baileys
The last win for Women’s Basketball was a home game also against Georgia Southern on Jan. 22
Women’s Basketball scores its first road game win of the season
Holocaust survivors take part in the ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland on January 27.
Auschwitz survivors attend Holocaust Remembrance Day in Poland
More in State & Federal News
Delegate Hornbuckle is the minority leader for the House of Delegates.
Legislative Lookahead emphasizes a family friendly West Virginia
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses media members after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an order to impose stiff tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada and China, in Ottawa, Canada, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. Photo by Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP
Trump’s second week characterized by tariff threats, demands and funding freezes
West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey Courtesy of the Office of the Governor
Gov. Morrisey orders enforcement agencies full compliance with ICE
DEI across state universities
President Donald Trump speaks at the 2025 House Republican Members Conference Dinner at Trump National Doral Miami in Doral, Fla., Jan. 27, 2025.
Trump prioritizes immigration, DEI rollback and government reform in first week
WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey speaks during a news conference at the state Capitol, in Charleston, WV on May 4, 2023.
New governor sets bold agenda: What’s next for West Virginia?
Donate to The Parthenon
$535
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal