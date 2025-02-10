Trump signs the Laken Riley Act, the first legislation of his second term

The Laken Riley Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump, is the first legislation implemented in his second term.

The bill, named after the murdered Georgia nursing student, mandates federal detention of illegal immigrants accused of theft, burglary, assaulting law enforcement and crimes that cause serious bodily injury or death.

The act passed with bipartisan support from both the House and the Senate, a rarity in Washington.

“That’s not easy to do,” Trump said. “Laken did it. America will never, ever forget Laken Hope Riley.”

The signing occurred in the White House east wing, with Riley’s family in attendance.

Riley, 22, was a University of Georgia nursing student who went out for a run near campus in February 2024.

Illegal Venezuelan migrant Jose Antonio Ibarra murdered her and left her on a trail.

He has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Trump and other Republicans blamed former President Joe Biden for her death because Ibarra had been arrested two years prior for illegal entry into the United States.

“If this act had been the law of the land, he never would have had the opportunity to kill her,” Georgia Republican Rep. Mike Collins said.

Trump said the law would save “countless” lives and called it an, “Incredible tribute to an unbelievable young lady.”

During the signing, Riley’s mother, Allyson Phillips, gave a tearful speech in closing.

“We also want to thank President Trump for the promises he made to us,” she said. “He said he would secure our borders, and that he would never forget about Laken, and he hasn’t. We trust that he will fight for the American people.”

Her hope moving forward, she said, is that Riley’s life saves others’ lives.

The president has continued his crackdown on illegal immigration.

In an earlier press conference, Trump also said he would instruct the departments of Defense and Homeland Security to begin preparations for a 30,000-person migrant facility at Guantanamo Bay.

He said the facility will “detain the worst criminal illegal aliens threatening the American people.”

“Some of them are so bad we don’t even trust the countries to hold them because we don’t want them coming back,” Trump said, “so we’re going to send them to Guantanamo.”

Republicans aim to supply Trump with $100 billion to fund illegal immigration prevention projects.

