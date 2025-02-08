Legislative Lookahead emphasizes a family friendly West Virginia

Reimagining West Virginia into a state that retains current residents and recruits new residents remains a top priority in the 2025 legislative session, several WV political leaders said at the Legislative Lookahead on Friday, Feb. 7.

Delegate Roger Hanshaw, the speaker of the West Virginia House of Delegates, said establishing a renaissance environment in the state is a collective objective for many elected officials.

“How do we, as a legislature and collectively as a government, position West Virginia to be the best place we can possibly make it to live, work and raise a family in,” Hanshaw asked. “That will continue to be my principle philosophy behind setting agendas for the House of Delegates.”

More specifically, Hanshaw said preparing the next generation of young individuals to enter the careers of the future remains an area where West Virginia can improve.

Story continues below advertisement

“We still face a substantial financial burden in our Public Employees Insurance Agency,” Hanshaw said. “West Virginians depend upon that insurance plan that provides employees basic health care and medical coverage for them and their families.”

Likewise, Hanshaw said the liabilities of this insurance coverage and further healthcare regulation in West Virginia will be addressed in the session on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Meanwhile, Delegate Clay Riley said in order to improve the quality of life for families in West Virginia, foundational issues in the foster care system must begin to unwind.

Riley said foster care support systems — like the child placing rate and the clothing voucher program — are steps that “begin to chip away at solving that problem” and will be on the agenda this legislative session.

In addition to attempts to get to the “root” of the complex issues within the foster care system, Riley said taking care of individuals in custody remains significant.

“Our judiciary committee will continue to look at corrections to make sure we’re taking care of those who are incarcerated,” Riley said. “We can get them back into society and introduce them as functional members of society.”

Above all, Riley said something to watch out for in this legislative session is “accountability” in regards to supporting those in West Virginia who need it most.

“I think one thing you’ll see from the House as we move into session is accountability for delivering those services to the citizens of West Virginia as needed,” Riley said.

Furthermore, when considering shaping West Virginia into a place where families may thrive, Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, the minority leader of the House of Delegates, said West Virginia lacks civility and statesmanship.

“The first thing we’re going to do as a caucus is focus on the people,” Hornbuckle said. “We’ve heard time and time again about affordable housing, health care — we’ve got to accelerate those efforts.”

Likewise, Hornbuckle said ensuring taxpayer dollars remain in West Virginia and creating opportunities for West Virginians is on the agenda.

“We want to make sure that there are meaningful tax cuts to the middle and low income class,” Hornbuckle said. “We want to make sure that West Virginians first get the opportunities for those jobs and opportunities.”

At the heart of it all, Hornbuckle said residents of West Virginia deserve privacy.

“Whatever you do with your body is your choice,” Hornbuckle said. “In West Virginia, we’re sportsmen; as long as you’re a law abiding citizen, have whatever gun you want in your home. When it comes to loving who you want to love, we want to make sure that stays in your home.”

Hornbuckle went on to say this legislative session will be a collaborative effort for the betterment of all West Virginians and their families.

Kaitlyn Fleming can be contacted at [email protected].