Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

GALLERY: Men’s Basketball at Coastal Carolina

January 18, 2025
Photos taken by Meadow Myers, Multimedia Manager for The Chanticleer.

The Marshall University men’s basketball team won a conference clash at Coastal Carolina University on Saturday, Jan 18. Senior Obinna Anochili-Killen led all scorers with 23 points in the 77-64 win.

All Photos in this gallery were taken by Meadow Myers, the Multimedia Manager at The Chanticleer.

MMyers (1)
Photos taken by Meadow Myers, the Multimedia Manager for The Chanticleer

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$400
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in SPORTS
GALLERY: Women's Basketball vs. Appalachian State University
GALLERY: Women's Basketball vs. Appalachian State University
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. James Madison University
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. James Madison University
Photos by Wade Sullivan
GALLERY: Women's Basketball vs. James Madison University
The Herd will start the 2025 season in an away matchup against Georgia.
Marshall declines bowl game invitation
Head coach Charles Huff and offensive lineman Logan Osburn celebrate following the win.
Marshall Football makes history in SBC Championship
Huff has been with the Herd since 2021.
Gibson in, Huff out as head coach of Marshall Football
Donate to The Parthenon
$400
$500
Contributed
Our Goal