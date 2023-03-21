Men’s Basketball Coach Dan D’Antoni Signs Three-Year Extension

Herd men’s basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni has agreed to a three-year extension to stay with the team.

D’Antoni, age 75, has completed nine seasons with Marshall.

“I love coaching, and I love our team,” D’Antoni said. “My first year here was a dream come true, and it’s the same as I go into my 10th. I’ve got a great fan base, and I enjoy living here. We’ve got a great team coming back. We look forward to adding a bit to what we’ve got and seeing if we can’t make another run and finish up a little stronger in these next three years.”

The team just completed a historic season in its first year in the Sun Belt Conference, finishing 24-8.

Marshall Athletic Director Christian Spears said the team is ready for great things.

“I am convinced that if we all stay together, we can do something spectacular,” Spears said. “We have a team that cares about each other, a coach that is committed to our program and our community and a community that rallies behind us all. Combine that with aligned leadership, and we know that great things are in store for our basketball program. Believe it.”

Marshall President Brad D. Smith said D’Antoni had restored greatness within the program.

“We are so excited to extend excellence by showing our continued commitment and confidence in Coach D’Antoni,” Smith said. “In his nine years, he has done incredible work restoring us to a position of greatness within this athletics program. To win more regular season games this year than we’ve won in 76 years is an outstanding achievement, and we want to continue that excellence for years to come. I am excited, and I congratulate Coach D’Antoni and all of Herd Nation.”

In nine complete seasons at Marshall, D’Antoni is 164-128 with seven winning seasons, which includes 20 plus-win seasons.