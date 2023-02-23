SGA Proposal Emphasizes College of Science Health

A mental health organization could be developed for the College of Science students and faculty through a proposal made in the Student Government Association.

“Mental health has not always been at the forefront of the College of Science,” senator Makena Raunch said. “However, we, along with the faculty, are looking to change that and help students succeed in their science classes.”

Some students taking difficult science classes can feel stress and anxiety, according to Rauch. The new organization aims to provide emotional help to those students.

If created, this organization will have multiple faculty advisors trained in mental health and first aid, Rauch said. Some students also might have the opportunity to go through this training.