Men’s Basketball Defeats JMU 92-83, Reclaims First Place in The SBC

Marshall defeated James Madison 92-83 Wednesday Night.

With the win and Old Dominion defeating Southern Miss, Marshall is back in first place in the Sun Belt Conference.

“The winner tonight was the fans. It was a helluva game,” Herd men’s basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni said. “It was a fun game to spectate and a fun game to coach. We got the breaks towards the end of the game with two games so closely matched, and you get a run towards the end of the game like that, you win.”

The high-scoring back-and-forth contest had almost 20 lead changes, and no team led by more than six points for the 38-plus minutes of the game, and both teams combined for 103 points in the first half.

Taevion Kinsey had a game-high 31 points, which put him second on the all-time Marshall scoring list, passing Skip Henderson. Kinsey now sits 38 points away from Jon Elmore’s first-place spot on the list.

“To be honest, I’ve never really thought about it. I’ve always thought about winning,” Taevion Kinsey said when asked about moving into second all-time in program history in scoring.

Marshall had two other players in double-figures, Andrew Taylor with 19 points and Obinna Anochili-Killen with 12 points.

Now 24-6, Marshall will have a chance to finish SBC regular season champions with a win at Old Dominion Friday at 7 p.m.