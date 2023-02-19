Men’s Basketball Defeats Troy on Senior Night, Clinches Top-Four Seed in SBC Tournament

Marshall defeated Troy 88-78 on Senior Night.

This was the Herd’s last regular-season home game, and the win locked up a double-bye and a top-four seed in Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

Marshall honored Taevion Kinsey, Gordan Miladinovic, Andrew Taylor and graduate Assistant Stephen Galgano for the Senior Night ceremony.

“It feels good to walk into the tournament and be one of those top teams, but it puts a target on your back. You’ve got to be ready,” Kinsey said about the win.

Marshall jumped to a 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the game and never allowed Troy to gain control. The largest lead for the Herd was 16, which was around the 17:00 mark of the second half, but Troy managed to fight back and cut the lead to four, making it 81-77 with just 1:55 remaining after a Nelson Phillips jump shot.

After Troy cut the deficit to four, Taylor found Kamdyn Curfman for a three-pointer, putting the herd up seven with 90 seconds remaining.

That last one put the dagger in them,” Taylor said about Curfman’s final three-pointer.

After the three from Curfman, the Herd closed out the game on a 4-1 run.

Taylor finished with a game-high 27 points, four rebounds and six assists.

Kinsey finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Curfman and Obinna Anochili-Killen both finished with 15 points. Curfman shot 50% from the three-point mark, and Anochili-Killen shot 60% from the field.

Marshall outrebounded Troy 40-32.

Now 23-6, Marshall will next go on the road against James Madison on Wednesday at 7 p.m.