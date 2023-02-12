Kinsey Scores a Career-High 37 Points as Marshall Season Sweeps Georgia State

Marshall defeated Georgia State on the road 88-77 Saturday night.

Taevion Kinsey scored a career-high 37 points just after Andrew Taylor’s career-high of 33 points on Thursday against Appalachian State.

Kinsey shot 12 of 19 from the field and finished the game with four rebounds and three assists.

“I think today I let the game come to me. I didn’t force anything,” Kinsey said. “They [Georgia State] played hard.”

Marshall also had another player in double figures; Taylor had 26 points on 10 of 19 shooting, with five rebounds and five assists.

“I think it was us putting together a successful road trip,” Taylor said about the team’s performance. “I think the last couple weeks on Saturday, we weren’t as prepared, and the energy wasn’t there. Today, I’m proud of our guys for sticking it out. Even if they were tired, they kept playing. We have to play for all 40 minutes.”

Micah Handlogten led the team with nine rebounds.

This game marks win 21 for the Herd, which ties the most regular season wins for Dan D’Antoni during his tenure as head coach.

“This is not an easy league. It’s very similar to the one we came from,” D’Antoni said after the road win. “Taevion was almost perfect, and Andy was ‘A+.’ You don’t get a sense of their determination and how it affects the team to propel us to win.”

Now 21-6, Marshall will next host Georgia Southern Thursday at 7 p.m.