Men’s Basketball Stumbles in Double Overtime Against ULM 86-82

Men’s basketball loses to the University of Louisiana Monroe in double overtime 86-82.

Senior Taevion Kinsey became the all-time leader in games played with 144 after passing Darius George’s Mark of 143.

Kinsey finished the game shooting ten of 21 from the field with 28 points, five assists and eight rebounds.

Herd men’s basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni said his team wasn’t focused.

“I just didn’t feel like we were as focused as we have been,” he said. “We didn’t get the 50-50 balls, and they out-rebounded us and got second-chance points. You can’t do that.”

Marshall also had three other players in double-figures. Junior Andrew Taylor had 17 points, junior Kamdyn Curfman had 15 points and freshman Micah Handlogten had ten points.

For ULM, senior Jamari Blackmon led the show for Warhawks. Blackmon shot ten of 20 from the field and eight of 15 from the three-point mark. He finished the game with 35 points.

Next, Marshall will host Georgia State Saturday at 7 p.m.