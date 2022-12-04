Men’s Basketball Extends Win Streak to Seven, Dominates Ohio

Men’s basketball won its seventh straight as the Herd defeated Ohio 83-69 Friday night.

“Ohio’s a very physical team. I think our speed kept them from being that physical because you can’t hit what you can’t catch,” Marshall men’s basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni said after the game.

Marshall started early, just 30 seconds into the game, with a Taevion Kinsey jumper and never looked back, as they didn’t once trail from that point on.

Marshall led 43-22 at halftime and had a 27-point lead in the second half.

Kinsey finished the game with 18 points on eight of 13 shooting.

Marshall had five players in double figures, including Andrew Taylor’s 19 points on eight of 23 shooting. Kamdyn Curfman had 11 points on four of seven shooting, and Obinna Anochili-Killen had 16 points on eight of 16 shooting.

Marshall’s shot 46 percent from the field.

Next, Marshall will play at Duquesne on Thursday at 7 p.m.