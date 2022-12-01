Men’s Basketball Wins Sixth Straight, Defeats Akron 68-57

Men’s basketball defeated Akron 68-57 Wednesday night.

“It was a quality win against a quality team,” Marshall men’s basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni said after the game.

Marshall started on a seven-to-nothing run in the game’s first two minutes and never looked back.

Redshirt Senior Andrew Taylor recorded his first double-double of the season and the seventh of his career. He had 16 points with ten rebounds.

Fifth-year senior Taevion Kinsey recorded his fifth 20-point game of the season, scoring 21. He shot 50 percent from the field, going 9 of 18.

Junior Kamdyn Curfman also had 15 points on five of 12 shooting. All five of his makes were behind the three-point mark.

Marshall shot 41 percent from the field compared to Akron’s 33.8 percent.

Marshall will next host Ohio on Saturday at 5 p.m.