Women’s Basketball Falls at Home to Duquesne

Marshall women’s basketball fell to a 3-3 record on Sunday after suffering a loss to Duquesne at home.

The Cam Henderson Center played host to Sunday’s matchup, with the visiting Dukes of Duquesne taking charge early and clinging onto the lead throughout the game. Jumping out to a 19-10 lead over the hometown Herd, the Dukes put the pressure on early. Marshall performed better in the second quarter but trailed by 13 at the half.

Coming into the third quarter, Marshall needed a spark. Luckily, the team matched the Dukes blow-for-blow for most of the quarter, keeping a chance of a comeback in reach heading into the final quarter. The rally was on, with Marshall’s offense lighting up the net in the fourth quarter.

Despite the tremendous final effort, outscoring Duquesne 27-17 in the last leg of the game wasn’t enough to complete the crawl back to victory. The fourth quarter made the score much closer than the competition would have shown. A dominant performance by the visitors put out a fiery rally by the Herd.

Statistically, Marshall’s efforts were spearheaded by the two-woman duo Roshala Scott and Abby Beeman. The two stars scored 23 points each, making up 46 of Marshall’s 72 points. The 77-72 loss drops Marshall to a record of 3-3, with the team back in action this Sunday against Davis and Elkins.