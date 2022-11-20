Marshall Becomes Bowl Eligible, Defeats Georgia Southern 23-10

The Herd officially became bowl-eligible after defeating Georgia Southern 23-10 Saturday evening.

Marshall got on the board less than two minutes after Cam Fancher found EJ Horton for a 65-yard touchdown pass; Rece Verhoff failed the PAT, making it 6-0 Marshall.

Georgia Southern would respond with a 46-yard field goal by Alex Raynor, cutting into the Marshall lead and making it 6-3.

Later in the second quarter, Fancher would throw his second touchdown pass after finding Shadeed Ahmed for a 33-yard touchdown, making it 13-3 Marshall.

Just minutes later, after kickoff, Georgia Southern’s quarterback Kyle Vantrease fumbled, which was recovered by Marshall’s Damion Barber.

The Herd would respond with a 19-yard touchdown run from Fancher, making it 20-3.

Five minutes later, the Eagles scored after Vantrease found Khaleb Hood for a 27-yard touchdown pass, making it 20-10.

The game’s last score would come in the third quarter after Verhoff hit a 36-yarder, making it 23-10.

Next, Marshall will host Georgia State to finish out the regular season Saturday, Nov. 26, at noon.