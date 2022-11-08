World+of+Working+Artists+Explored+by+Exhibit

After months of conceptualizing and planning, university art and design seniors receive their first look at the ins and outs of being a working artist through their capstone exhibitions.

The exhibitions “Composite,” which runs from Nov. 7-10, and “Witness Actuality,” which runs from Nov. 14-17, will be displayed in the Charles W. and Norma C. Carroll Gallery in downtown Huntington. Each exhibition brings together the work of potters, sculptors, painters and graphic designers.

Until 2020, students working towards their degree in fine arts would only spend one semester working towards a final show. Now students are given two semesters to spread the work over in hopes that they will benefit from being more involved in the total process of producing a body of work and promoting themselves for an exhibition according to professor Sandra Reed.

“The two semester capstone is much more focused on the artist’s maturation and following an intellectual thread over a year rather than a semester,” Reed said. “As amazing as the one semester capstone exhibitions were, it really did not acknowledge that art takes time. Part of the process is not only starting the project but also taking the time to regroup and take different directions.”

By having extended time built into their curriculum, students not only have more time to develop their artwork, but they also are able to practice promoting their show and prepare for their artist talks.

These exhibitions serve as both a milestone in the artists’ work as students and a jumping off point for their future as working artists according to Jamie Platt, school of art and design gallery director.

“The senior capstone exhibitions sit on the line of demarcation between being a student and all that lies ahead in a professional career for an artist,” Platt said.