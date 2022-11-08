Men’s Basketball Drops Season Opener Against Queens

Herd men’s basketball drops their season opener to Queens by a score of 83-82 Monday night.

This is Queens first season competing in Division I, and it had a 30-4 record last season in Division II.

The contest was back-and-forth, and Queens outscored Marshall in the first half 41 to 36, while Marshall outscored Queens in the second half 46 to 42.

Ultimately, the game came down to an eight-foot jumper from guard Kenny Dye with ten seconds remaining to put Queens up by one, which sealed the game. Dye finished with 24 points.

Queens outrebounded Marshall 47 to 36.

“You have to get them [Queens] credit. They came ready to win that ballgame,” Herd men’s baseball coach Dan D’Antoni said.

Senior Taevion Kinsey finished with a double-double, 23 points, and ten rebounds.

Junior Andrew Taylor finished with 20 points.

Next, Marshall will host Tennessee Tech Monday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m.