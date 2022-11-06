Men’s Soccer Falls Short in SBC Tournament

Marshall men’s soccer drops to James Madison in the SBC tournament by a 1-0 score Sunday evening, Nov. 6.

This was just Marshall’s third loss of the season, as they came into tournament play as a two-seed; meanwhile, JMU came in as a seven-seed.

The game’s only goal came just before halftime; JMU’s Clay Obara got the Dukes on the board in the 44th minute.

Marshall outshot JMU 15 to four, but the Dukes had more shots on goal, four to one.

Matthew Bell and Gabriel Alves both received yellow cards for the Herd. JMU’s Liam Moore also received a yellow card.

Marshall will now wait for the NCAA men’s soccer tournament.