Marshall Men’s Soccer Clinches Second Seed in SBC Tournament

The No. 5 Marshall men’s soccer team clinched the second seed in the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Tournament with their shutout win over JMU by a 2-0 score Tuesday night.

Graduate student goalkeeper Oliver Semmle recorded his fifth shutout of the season, tied for first in the conference.

Offensively, Matthew Bell scored his ninth goal of the season in the 44th minute, putting up Marshall 1-0 over the dukes.

Later in the second half, in the 52nd minute, Joao Souza scored his seventh goal of the season, putting up Marshall 2-0 over dukes.

“That was a great effort,” Marshall men’s soccer head coach Chris Grassie told HerdZone. “It was a difficult opponent. We both had guys out. We had a suspension and a couple of illnesses; they were about the same. It was a scrappy performance that went end-to-end. It must have been entertaining.”

Marshall will next face JMU again in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament on Sunday at Hoops Family Field at 3 p.m.