Panel+Brings+Attention+to+Domestic+Violence

There is no one-size-fits-all approach to aiding victims of domestic violence who struggle to leave their situation, panelists told a Marshall audience this week in support of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“It takes seven to nine times for a victim to fully leave their domestic violence situation,” Sara Blevins, director of development at Branches Domestic Violence Shelter, said.

The panel featured speakers who devote their careers to domestic violence victim advocacy. From law enforcement officers to county prosecutors, it takes a team of advocates to help victims make a change for the better, according to Branches’ director of client services.

“As advocates, we have to remember that no one person can save the world,” Amber Ross-Chapman said. “And the people coming to us aren’t looking for us to save them. They are looking for a connection to help themselves.”

Services like BDVS provide emergency shelter, counseling, case management and legal assistance to a wide variety of victims.

One of the biggest challenges victims face is navigating the legal system and the process it takes to acquire justice on their behalf, according to Ken Bannon, a Cabell County prosecutor.

“There are all these language barriers that victims have to traverse,” Bannon said. “From the language of the law enforcement officers to the language of the legal system, and that is why having an advocate, like someone from Branches, is a huge asset.”

Victims will often experience traumatic emotional abuse along with physical abuse in domestic violence situations. Friends and loved ones of victims have the power to assume advocacy positions to push back against this abuse, according to Sara Blevins.

“Make sure that you are that voice for them, and make sure that they know you are going to be resistant to this change that is trying to happen in their brains,” Blevins said. “If you can practice changing the way that you think about domestic violence to a compassion-led conversation, it is going to radically change the way that people interact with you and confide in you.”